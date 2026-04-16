Canada Express Entry revamp: Impact on Indians seeking Canada PR decoded

Canada is preparing to rework its flagship immigration selection system, with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) signalling possible changes to Express Entry that place greater weight on wages, job-market demand and economic outcomes.

The proposals are still at a consultation stage, but they point to a shift in how candidates for permanent residence could be assessed in the coming years.

What the proposed changes focus on

The planned reforms indicate a move towards:

Higher-wage occupations

Strong attachment to the labour market

Measurable long-term economic outcomes

For Indian applicants, immigration experts say the impact may be limited, particularly given their strong presence in sectors such as technology, healthcare and engineering.

“The new system is a win for Indian applicants, as it simplifies a previously ‘landmine-filled’ process that often saw DIY applications rejected on technicalities. By making the rules clearer, the risk of wasting time and money is greatly reduced,” said Darshan Maharaja, a Canada-based immigration analyst.

He added that the situation could be tougher for candidates already in Canada.

“Merging the CEC into a larger pool means domestic applicants must now compete with global talent. Moving forward, the focus is strictly on market needs. Regardless of origin, the biggest winners will be those in critical fields like healthcare and tech, especially those with solid job offers,” he said.

“All this assumes the new system will be as proposed. Consultations have not yet begun, so it may be premature to say anything,” he told Business Standard.

How Canada Express Entry works today

Express Entry is the system used to manage permanent residence applications under three main programmes:

Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP): For those with skilled work experience

Federal Skilled Trades Program (FSTP): For those in designated trades

Canadian Experience Class (CEC): For those with work experience in Canada

Candidates submit profiles and are ranked using the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS), which considers:

Education

Language ability

Skilled work experience

Other adaptability factors

Those with the highest scores receive invitations to apply through periodic draws.

Proposed structural overhaul

One of the key ideas under discussion is merging the three programmes into a single Federal High-Skilled programme.

Under this model, standard eligibility criteria could include:

• A minimum education level equivalent to a Canadian high school diploma

• Language proficiency of CLB 6 or NCLC 6

• At least one year of skilled work experience in TEER 0–3 roles

Some long-standing requirements may be removed, including:

• The Federal Skilled Worker points grid

• Trade certification or job offer requirements under FSTP

These changes would simplify how candidates qualify under the system.

Changes to CRS scoring

The government is also reviewing how CRS points are awarded, with a stronger link to wages and job demand.

Proposals include awarding additional points for job offers in higher-paying roles:

Two times the national median wage – for roles such as physicians and university professors

1.5 times the median wage – for engineers, teachers and transport managers

1.3 times the median wage – for financial analysts, bricklayers and heavy equipment operators

Limiting points to higher-wage job offers is also intended to reduce fraud linked to job-based selection.

Other policy changes under review

Additional reforms being considered include:

• Limiting trade credentials to Red Seal-designated trades and adding points for apprenticeship experience

• Retaining points for age, education, Canadian work experience and language ability

• Reviewing or removing points for spousal factors, Canadian study history and siblings in Canada

• Removing additional CRS points for French-language ability within Express Entry

• Granting education points only for graduate-level studies completed in Canada

There are also proposals to tighten what counts as valid Canadian work experience.

Eligible work would need to be:

— Done in Canada

— Performed with valid temporary resident status

— Part of the Canadian labour market

— Paid through wages or commission

The following would be excluded:

1. Self-employment (with limited exceptions such as physicians)

2. Work done during full-time study

3. Unauthorised employment

4. Work undertaken while awaiting asylum decisions

5. Work paid by foreign employers or governments

6. Employment with diplomatic missions or international organisations

What this means for Indian applicants

Experts say Indian candidates may continue to remain competitive, especially if category-based selection continues.

< India supplies a large share of applicants in fields like technology, healthcare and engineering

< Category-based draws, such as for STEM or healthcare roles, may continue to favour such profiles

< High CRS scores remain a key advantage regardless of nationality

Nikhar Arora, Founder and CEO of Mentoria, said career planning will play a larger role going forward.

“People have to go beyond just looking at short-term fluctuations and consider which skills will still be important regardless of location and industry. Shifts in policy and employment practices need not simply be seen as barriers; rather, they can serve as cues for reevaluation and skill development,” he told Business Standard.

Where challenges may arise

According to Arora, some applicants could face new hurdles under the proposed system:

• Greater focus on occupation-based selection may disadvantage general profiles

• Language or regional criteria could limit eligibility

• Caps or diversity targets may affect applications from a single country