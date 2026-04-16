Wearables offer health insights, but how reliable are they really?

India’s wrists and fingers are quietly turning into real-time health dashboards. From smartwatches and fitness bands to sleek health rings, millions are now tracking steps, sleep, heart rate and even stress levels throughout the day. India’s wrists and fingers are quietly turning into real-time health dashboards. Fromandto sleek health rings, millions are now tracking steps, sleep, heart rate and even stress levels throughout the day.

Wearables are no longer niche gadgets but everyday lifestyle companions that blend fitness, health and convenience, while also shaping how people perceive their own well-being.

Kulwant Singh, a Bengaluru-based architect, says his smartwatch keeps him accountable to daily activity goals, while Sowmya Arikere, a Hyderabad-based marketing professional, notes that her device nudges her to prioritise sleep. Mumbai-based techie Prasson Tarun, meanwhile, values the ease of tracking steps and accessing real-time health insights.

This surge in adoption signals a clear shift towards self-monitoring and preventive health. However, as more Indians rely on these devices, a crucial question emerges: are we reading this constant stream of data right, or simply reacting to numbers without context?

Helpful tools, but not medical devices

Dr Jagdeep Yadav, additional director of cardiology at Fortis Manesar, is clear about the distinction. “They are very good at habit tracking and self-motivation, but they are not to be used for medical decision-making,” he says.

Dr Seema Dhir, unit head and senior consultant in Internal Medicine at Artemis Hospitals, echoes this view: “Smartwatches and fitness bands are not meant to diagnose medical conditions. They are meant to track general health."

And while these devices can promote awareness, over-reliance is becoming a concern, especially in urban India where users increasingly trust numbers over symptoms.

When alerts trigger anxiety

Doctors report a noticeable rise in patients visiting clinics after receiving alarming notifications.

Dr Yadav shares that false alarms are rather common with wearables: “More than half of the alerts given by these gadgets were false, particularly regarding heart rates or arrhythmias.”

Dr Sanjeev Chaudhary, chairman of cardiology at Marengo Asia Hospitals, Gurugram, describes a similar pattern. “Atrial fibrillation alerts (irregular heartbeat warnings) or tachycardia notifications (unusually fast heart rate) often turn out to have a normal ECG,” he notes.

Dr Dhir adds that sensor errors, poor skin contact and even temperature can trigger misleading readings. While increased awareness is positive, these false alarms can lead to unnecessary hospital visits and heightened anxiety.

How accurate is wearable data?

The reliability of wearable metrics varies significantly.

Heart rate: Generally accurate at rest, but less reliable during movement

SpO₂ levels: Can be inconsistent, especially with darker skin tones or poor device placement

Sleep scores: Estimates are mostly based on algorithms, not actual sleep quality

Stress levels: Often misinterpreted, as devices cannot distinguish emotional from physiological stress

Dr Sowmya Bondalapati, senior consultant in general medicine at CARE Hospital, explains, “These are based on algorithms, not direct measurements and should be interpreted cautiously.”

Dr Chaudhary emphasises that wearables provide “trend-level, not diagnostic data", meaning they are better at showing patterns over time rather than precise medical readings.

Are doctors using this data at all?

Interestingly, wearable data is not entirely dismissed in clinical practice.

Doctors may use it as supportive information, particularly in specific cases such as detecting irregular heart rhythms. However, it is rarely the basis for diagnosis.

“In clinical practice, wearable data is considered supportive, not definitive,” says Dr Chaudhary, adding that standard tests like ECGs remain the gold standard.

Dr Dhir reinforces this point, noting that wearable insights should be treated as a guide and not a substitute for professional medical advice as these devices deliver lifestyle insights, not clinical evidence.

The risks of getting it wrong

Misinterpreting wearable data can have real consequences.

False positives can cause panic and unnecessary tests

False negatives may delay diagnosis and create false reassurance

Self-diagnosis can lead to wrong treatment or stopping essential medication

Dr Yadav warns that excessive reliance can even lead to “hypochondriasis,” where individuals become overly obsessed with their health data.

Dr Bondalapati adds that this constant monitoring may contribute to anxiety and stress disorders over time.

A key takeaway from experts is understanding what wearables are actually designed for. “If the user observes persistent irregular rhythm, high or low BP or persistently low SpO₂, he should have urgent medical help,” advises Dr Yadav.

In other words, one odd reading may not mean much, but consistent patterns should not be ignored.

The need for stronger regulation

As wearable adoption grows, experts stress the need for clearer guidelines in India.

Dr Dhir calls for rules around accuracy, transparency and algorithm validation, while Dr Bondalapati highlights the importance of standardised benchmarks and clear disclaimers.

Dr Chaudhary adds that devices must clearly distinguish between wellness tools and medical-grade technologies, and alerts should be designed to avoid unnecessary panic.

Data privacy is another major concern that needs to be addressed, as these devices collect highly sensitive personal health information.

A useful tool, if used right

Despite the concerns, wearables are proving to be valuable tools for preventive healthcare. They help users stay active, track basic health trends and build awareness about their bodies in real time. Global health bodies like the World Health Organization have also backed their growing role, highlighting how such devices can support early detection and encourage healthier lifestyle choices.

“The core issue is not the device itself, but the over-interpretation of imperfect data,” says Dr Chaudhary. When used with the right understanding and backed by medical advice where needed, they can complement healthcare rather than complicate it.