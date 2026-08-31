Canada is opening multiple immigration routes for qualified doctors as it seeks to strengthen its healthcare workforce, but getting permanent residence is only one part of the process. Foreign-trained doctors must also clear credential and licensing requirements before they can practise. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has highlighted five pathways that medical professionals can explore, with eligibility depending on factors such as Canadian work experience, a job offer, language ability and the province or community where they plan to settle. Five routes for foreign doctors 1. Express Entry Qualified doctors can seek permanent residence through Canada's Express Entry system if they meet the requirements of an eligible economic immigration programme.

Canada has also introduced a category for medical doctors with at least one year of full-time Canadian work experience as a medical doctor during the previous three years.

This means doctors who have already gained relevant Canadian experience may have an additional route through the federal system.

2. Provincial Nominee Programme

The Provincial Nominee Programme (PNP) allows individual provinces and territories to nominate workers they need, including medical doctors.

The federal government has set aside 5,000 immigration spaces through the PNP for provinces and territories to nominate doctors who have a job offer or a letter of support.

There is also an advantage for nominated doctors waiting for permanent residence. Their work permit applications can be processed on an expedited basis, with IRCC indicating a 14-day processing target.

3. Atlantic Immigration Programme

Doctors willing to live and work in Canada's Atlantic region can consider the Atlantic Immigration Programme.

The programme covers Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, and Prince Edward Island. Applicants generally need a qualifying job offer from a designated employer and must meet the programme's other eligibility conditions.

For doctors, this could be relevant for those willing to work outside Canada's largest urban centres.

4. Rural Community Immigration Pilot

The Rural Community Immigration Pilot provides another permanent-residence route for skilled workers willing to settle in participating rural communities.

The programme is designed to help communities facing labour shortages. Doctors with a qualifying employment opportunity may therefore find it relevant if they are prepared to practise outside Canada's major cities.

5. Francophone Community Immigration Pilot

French-speaking doctors have another option through the Francophone Community Immigration Pilot.

The programme is aimed at attracting skilled workers to participating Francophone minority communities outside Quebec. A qualifying job offer and other programme requirements apply.

Immigration approval does not mean a medical licence

For Indian doctors, an important distinction is between immigration eligibility and permission to practise medicine.

A doctor may qualify for a Canadian immigration programme but still cannot automatically begin treating patients. Foreign medical qualifications generally need to be assessed, and the doctor must obtain a licence from the relevant provincial or territorial medical regulator.

This makes the choice of province particularly important. Licensing requirements can vary depending on where a doctor intends to work.

Canada already relies substantially on internationally trained medical professionals. Government figures cited by IRCC show that internationally trained doctors accounted for 31 per cent of family physicians in Canada in 2024, while immigrants represented about one in four healthcare workers.

What Indian doctors should check

Doctors considering Canada should assess two processes separately:

• Immigration: Which federal, provincial or community programme matches their qualifications, work experience and job offer?

• Medical licensing: Can their medical credentials be recognised and can they obtain permission to practise in the province they are targeting?

For Indian doctors, the availability of several immigration pathways could widen the options for moving to Canada. However, a job offer, provincial requirements and medical licensing can be just as important as the permanent-residence route itself.

The eligibility criteria for these programmes can change, so applicants should verify the latest requirements with IRCC and the relevant provincial medical regulator before making immigration or career decisions.