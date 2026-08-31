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Home / Immigration / Trump's ICE eyes $2 million Robot Dogs for immigration enforcement

Trump's ICE eyes $2 million Robot Dogs for immigration enforcement

From Shock Gloves to Robot Dogs: ICE Expands High-Tech Enforcement Arsenal

Donald Trump,Trump

The Trump administration is exploring adding robot dogs to the expanding arsenal being used by federal immigration authorities as they seek to boost arrests and deportations across the country.

Bloomberg NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

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The Trump administration is exploring adding robot dogs to the expanding arsenal being used by federal immigration authorities as they seek to boost arrests and deportations across the country. 
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement posted a market-research notice Friday saying the agency was looking into the purchase of “quadruped unmanned ground vehicles,” known as robotic dogs, along with a draft of the robot specifications. 
The posting comes amid concerns from civil liberties groups about plans to increase funding for ICE as the agency faces questions over the use of force in President Donald Trump’s aggressive deportations drive. The agency has signaled it plans to boost spending on enforcement technology, including as much as $20 million to outfit ICE agents and officers with electric shock gloves, which deliver a debilitating shock to a person when used directly on the skin. 
 
According to NBC News, which first reported the agency’s interest in the dog-like quadruped robots, the government is looking to spend at least $2 million on the robots. ICE’s market research posting stipulates there’s no guarantee the government will solicit a future order.  
The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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Topics : Donald Trump

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First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 10:17 AM IST