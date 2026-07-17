Canada suspends parent sponsorship applications: What it means for families

Canadians and permanent residents hoping to bring their parents or grandparents to the country as permanent residents will have to wait longer. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has suspended new applications under the Parents and Grandparents Program (PGP) for 2026, choosing instead to focus on processing thousands of pending cases.

The move does not shut down the programme, but it means no new interest-to-sponsor forms or invitations to apply will be issued until further notice. For Indian-origin families, who form one of the largest groups using the scheme, the decision could delay plans to reunite with ageing parents through permanent residence.

Why has Canada paused new applications?

According to IRCC, demand for the Parents and Grandparents Program exceeds the number of places available each year.

To prevent the backlog from expanding, the department has decided not to accept any fresh sponsorship requests in 2026. Instead, it will concentrate on processing applications that have already been submitted.

The department has said it plans to admit up to 15,000 parents and grandparents as permanent residents in 2026, in line with Canada's Immigration Levels Plan for 2026-2028.

The decision is aimed at maintaining what the government describes as a "well-managed and sustainable immigration system" while reducing the number of pending files.

Large backlog remains

As of mid-July 2026, more than 50,000 applications under the Parents and Grandparents Program were awaiting processing. With annual admission targets remaining limited, accepting fresh applications would further increase waiting times.

By freezing new intake, IRCC hopes to make progress on existing files before reopening the programme in the future.

What is the Parents and Grandparents Program?

The Parents and Grandparents Program allows eligible Canadian citizens and permanent residents to sponsor their parents or grandparents for permanent residence.

Successful applicants receive permanent resident status, enabling them to live in Canada permanently and, if eligible, eventually apply for Canadian citizenship.

However, because annual quotas are limited and demand is consistently high, the programme has long been one of Canada's most competitive family immigration streams.

Can parents still travel to Canada?

Yes. The pause applies only to new permanent residence sponsorship applications. Parents and grandparents can still visit their families in Canada through other immigration routes.

One of the main alternatives is the Super Visa, which allows eligible parents and grandparents to stay in Canada for up to five years per visit. The visa also permits multiple entries over a period of up to 10 years.

IRCC recently eased some Super Visa requirements, including changes relating to eligible health insurance providers and financial eligibility, making the route more accessible for many families.

Another option is the regular visitor visa, which generally allows temporary stays of up to six months at a time, with the possibility of applying for an extension from within Canada if eligibility conditions are met.

What does this mean for Indian families?

India is one of the biggest source countries for Canadian immigration, and many Indian citizens and permanent residents rely on family sponsorship programmes to reunite with parents after settling in Canada.

With the Parents and Grandparents Program closed to new applicants for now, families planning permanent sponsorship will have to wait until IRCC resumes invitations.

In the meantime, those wishing to bring their parents or grandparents to Canada may have to consider temporary options such as the Super Visa or a regular visitor visa, depending on their circumstances.

For those with applications already in the system, there is no immediate impact. IRCC has confirmed that previously submitted applications will continue to be processed, with admissions planned under the existing immigration targets.