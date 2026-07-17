Why India cannot screen 'The Odyssey' the way Christopher Nolan shot it

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey has hit theatres today. The film, starring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway among others, is being screened in its original IMAX 15-perf/70mm format at only a handful of theatres worldwide.

This is the first feature film to be shot entirely using IMAX film cameras. But while it is releasing in IMAX theatres across India, audiences here will not be able to watch it in the format Nolan used while making it. That is because India does not have a commercial theatre capable of projecting IMAX 15-perf/70mm film, the format's highest-end version.

What is IMAX?

IMAX is a large-format cinema system that combines specialised cameras, projectors and large screens to produce brighter images, higher resolution and a wider field of view than conventional cinema.

IMAX, unlike standard film formats, uses larger film frames or high-end digital projection systems to capture and display more visual detail. The format is designed to fill a greater portion of the viewer's field of vision, creating a more immersive experience.

Over the years, IMAX has expanded beyond its original film-based system to include digital IMAX and IMAX with Laser, making the format available in more theatres worldwide.

What is IMAX 15-perf/70mm?

IMAX 15-perf/70mm, often written as IMAX 15/70, is the original film-based IMAX format.

It uses 70 mm film that runs horizontally through the camera and projector. Each frame spans 15 perforations, which makes it quite larger than conventional 70 mm film. The larger negative captures far more image information, which allows exceptional clarity on giant screens.

According to IMAX, The Odyssey was filmed entirely using IMAX film cameras and will be presented in a 1.43:1 aspect ratio at IMAX 70mm locations. This would allow audiences to see the full image captured during filming.

Why did Christopher Nolan shoot The Odyssey this way?

Nolan has long advocated shooting on film and has used IMAX cameras extensively in films such as The Dark Knight, Dunkirk, Tenet and Oppenheimer. The Odyssey is the first film to be shot entirely with IMAX film cameras after years of technical improvements.

Speaking to Variety, Nolan said that earlier IMAX cameras were too noisy and impractical for filming dialogue scenes. He said his long-standing request to IMAX was to make the cameras "quieter, lighter" and improve their usability, adding that the company eventually addressed those challenges, making the project possible.

In an interview with 60 Minutes, Nolan also said IMAX film offers an image quality that digital formats cannot fully replicate. He described it as "the highest-quality imaging format that has ever been devised", saying its resolution and immersive quality remain unmatched.

Why can only 41 theatres show it in its original format?

Although IMAX operates more than 2,000 theatres globally, only 41 can project The Odyssey in its native IMAX 15/70 film format.

The limitation is not the film itself but the infrastructure.

Several original IMAX film projectors were removed after cinemas shifted to digital projection. Restoring them requires specialised equipment, trained projectionists and major investment.

IMAX Chief Executive Richard Gelfond, according to a gamesradar.com report, said the company has not manufactured new IMAX film projectors for about 50 years. Instead, existing projectors have to be located, rebuilt and retrofitted before they can be used again.

As a result, theatres capable of screening IMAX 15/70 remain concentrated in a few countries, mainly the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia and parts of Europe.

Why can't India show this version?

India has more than 30 commercial IMAX screens, but all of them use digital projection systems. None is equipped to project IMAX 15-perf/70mm film.

The digital presentation retains many IMAX features but does not reproduce the complete 1.43:1 image available in IMAX 15/70 theatres.

The absence of a commercial IMAX 15/70 venue also points towards broader industry changes. Film projection has steadily given way to digital systems because they are cheaper to install, maintain and distribute. Operating a 15/70 theatre requires specialised projection equipment, physical film prints and trained operators, making it practical only for a small number of cinemas worldwide.

For Indian moviegoers, that means The Odyssey will still be available in IMAX, but not in the rare format Christopher Nolan designed it for.