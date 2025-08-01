Friday, August 01, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
F-1 visa and 221(g): Why Indian students shouldn't panic over slips

F-1 visa and 221(g): Why Indian students shouldn't panic over slips

A 221(g) slip during your US F-1 visa interview isn't a rejection. Here's what it means, why it's issued, and how one Indian student got approved same-day

The US issues a section 221(g) refusal when the visa application is either incomplete or flagged for further review

Surbhi Gloria Singh
Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

If you’ve been issued a 221(g) slip during your F-1 visa interview at a US consulate, don’t panic. While it may feel like a setback, it isn’t necessarily a rejection. In fact, many students do go on to receive their visas after this temporary pause.
 
What is section 221(g)?
 
The US issues a section 221(g) refusal when the visa application is either incomplete or flagged for further review. This often involves administrative processing, which can be resolved once the consulate gets the required documents or completes background checks.
 
“Receiving a 221(g) slip does not mean that your visa got denied. It’s a routine administrative step,” said Mamta Shekhawat, founder of Gradding.com, a study abroad platform. “The 221(g) letter will indicate exactly what the consular officer needs from you subsequently.”
 
 
Essentially, the application is placed on hold until the consulate decides if it’s eligible for approval.

Recently, a 28-year-old Indian student recently shared her experience on Reddit after receiving a 221(g) white slip during her visa interview at the Hyderabad consulate.
 
The student is heading to the University of California, Davis, for a fully funded PhD in civil and environmental engineering. Her biometrics were taken on July 14, 2025, and the interview was held on July 21, 2025, at 10:00 AM.
 
Here’s how her interview unfolded:
 
Visa officeR (VO): Can I have your passport and I-20?
Student: Good morning, Officer! (no response) [Hands over documents]
VO: Did you apply to any other universities?
Student: No officer, just UC Davis.
VO: Did you complete your master’s recently?
Student: No, I completed my master’s in 2022 from the UK.
VO: Who’s funding this degree?
Student: The university is funding this degree, Officer.
 
She was then handed a 221(g) white slip. “She handed me a 221g white slip without asking for any additional documents, just verbally instructed: ‘Please ensure your social media accounts are public. That’s it. Thank you.’ My passport was retained with the VO.”
 
She added, “I noticed she was already writing the case ID on the 221g form while asking the first question.”
 
Her case was resolved the same day. The visa was approved by evening, the passport issued on July 22, and collected by July 24.
 
“Although it felt like a refusal in the moment, especially with the 221g, things resolved quickly without me needing to submit anything extra,” she said.
 
Why 221(g) gets issued
 
According to Shekhawat, a 221(g) slip can be issued for several reasons:
 
• The embassy needs time to verify your social media activity
• Submitted documents need further scrutiny
• Your photograph does not meet technical standards
• Petition details are not reflected in the Petition Information Management Service (PIMS)
• You’re in a field that falls under the Technology Alert List
• Your employer is a consulting firm and the officer wants to verify your work details
• National security or background checks need to be conducted
 
Colour codes and what they mean
 
When your case is placed under administrative processing, the embassy gives you a slip—often colour-coded—indicating the status. The document includes your case number and typically reads:
 
“Your application for a nonimmigrant visa has not been refused. At present, your application must be suspended under section 221g of the Immigration and Nationality Act, as amended (INA), for further review... Please be advised, however, we do not control the pace or scope of this review.”
 
Here’s what each slip colour usually indicates:
 
White slip: Issued when documents are missing or additional evidence is needed.
Blue slip: Also issued when further documents are needed, but not necessarily for complex reasons.
Pink slip: Flagged when there are doubts about the petition's details—this can relate to the job, qualifications, or purpose of travel.
Yellow slip: Used when more time is needed to review your documents, but no extra material is requested.
 
According to Shilpa Malik, managing attorney at VisaNation Law Group PLLC, the colour of the slip helps the applicant understand the issue and prepare accordingly.
 
For instance, Malik said, “The consulate issues a 221g blue slip when the consulate needs more supporting documentation.” In contrast, “the pink slip is used when the officer is suspicious of the information on the petition,” she explained.
 
So while a 221(g) notice can feel like a red flag, it is, more often than not, just a procedural pause—one that many applicants clear without submitting additional documents.

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

