Monday, December 22, 2025 | 05:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / Germany, UAE draw Indian students as post-study work steers choices

Germany, UAE draw Indian students as post-study work steers choices

A new Leap Scholar report shows Indian students are choosing destinations based on costs, work rights and ROI rather than university rankings

World Sexual Health Day

Photo: Adobestock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Affordability and post-study work options are now shaping how Indian students choose overseas study destinations, according to a new report that tracks changing preferences amid tighter visa rules and global economic pressures.
 
A report by Leap Scholar said students are placing the greatest weight on programme costs, work rights after graduation and how artificial intelligence is being integrated into education. The findings are based on interactions with more than 3 million students.
 
Interest from Indian students has risen sharply across several destinations in the 2024–25 academic cycle.
 
• Germany recorded a 377 per cent year-on-year increase in interest, up from 219 per cent the previous year. The report linked this rise to Germany’s 18-month post-study work visa.
 
• New Zealand saw a 2,900 per cent year-on-year jump, rising from 6 per cent earlier. Its appeal was tied to immigration rules that allow international graduates to live and work for up to three years after completing their studies.

Also Read

Bhupender Yadav, Bhupender

Minister shuts misinformation on Aravallis, says SC backs green safeguards

US visa

H-1B visa chaos: Google, Apple warn staff against travel, urge caution

Shahid Mira on kids health

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput share small habits that keep their kids healthy

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

ITR refund stuck? Experts warn December 31 delays could block revisions

Bangladesh Protest

Who is Motaleb Sikdar? Bangladeshi leader shot at days after Hadi's death

• United Arab Emirates recorded a 5,400 per cent increase in interest compared with 7 per cent in the previous period. Lower costs than Western universities and easier access were cited as key factors.
 
“It’s no longer a question of affordability only; it’s also about what the return is after the degree. The data shows students are making calculated decisions based on Return on Investment (ROI), not just prestige,” said Arnav Kumar, co-founder of Leap Scholar.
 
Why are Indian students changing how they choose courses abroad?
 
The report also pointed to clear choices around course structure. About 40.4 per cent of respondents are opting for specialised master’s programmes in artificial intelligence, machine learning or data science. A larger share, 59.6 per cent, prefer broader master’s degrees that include AI modules alongside traditional disciplines such as business, engineering and healthcare.
 
What matters most to students planning to study AI overseas?
 
Students planning to study AI abroad are now weighing financial outcomes more heavily than institutional reputation.
 
• 75 per cent ranked programme cost and affordability as their top consideration, the highest level recorded so far
• 70 per cent pointed to scholarship availability
• 58 per cent cited career advancement
• 49 per cent focused on graduate salary potential
• 40 per cent placed weight on faculty expertise and research opportunities
 
University rankings did not feature among the top five priorities.
 
Is the gender gap narrowing among Indian students going abroad?
The report also noted a narrowing gender gap. Male students currently account for 58 per cent of applicants, compared with 42 per cent female. Applications from women for STEM programmes, particularly in AI and data science, are increasing.

More From This Section

green card, h1b visa

US visa delays up to 10 months: Woes of stranded H-1B holders explained

Canada, Ottawa, Ontario

Canada suspends Start-Up Visa as entrepreneurs face 10-year PR waits

Study abroad, students

Why anti-immigration protesters in US are targeting English classes

Mark Carney, Canada

Canada pauses home care worker PR pilots, no new applications in 2026

Visa Application

China to launch online visa application system in India from today

Topics : Indian students abroad immigration BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayGujarat Kidney IPOGold-Silver Price TodayTop Football Moments in 2025Ed Sheeran's Weight Loss JourneyWho is Motaleb SikdarCAT Result 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon