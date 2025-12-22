Monday, December 22, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Minister shuts misinformation on Aravallis, says SC backs green safeguards

Yadav said the apex court's acceptance of the Centre's definition of the Aravalli hills and its approval of sustainable mining norms marked a major moment for environmental governance

Bhupender Yadav, Bhupender

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday pushed back strongly against criticism over the Supreme Court’s recent order on the Aravalli hills, saying false narratives were being circulated to mislead the public.
 
Addressing a press conference, Yadav said the apex court’s acceptance of the Centre’s definition of the Aravalli hills and its approval of sustainable mining norms marked a major moment for environmental governance.
 
“This is the first time that the government’s green movement has received such recognition. Lies have no feet. They collapse on their own when facts emerge. Those spreading misinformation must stop now,” he said.
 
 
Yadav stressed that fears of widespread mining in the Aravallis were unfounded and deliberately exaggerated.
 
“People are spreading misinformation. First of all, there is no mining allowed in the Delhi-NCR region. So, their claims are false,” he said.

Mining allowed only with strict safeguards

 
The minister said mining activity, where permitted, would remain tightly regulated and confined to a very limited area.
 
“After the new Aravalli definitions, no new mining lease, except in strategic areas, is allowed. In the protected areas of the Aravallis, the four notified protected zones, no mining will be permitted in the future,” Yadav said.
 
He referred to the recommendations of the Central Empowered Committee (CEC), saying that areas classified as “dark zones” would not be opened up casually.
 
“No area will be allowed unless it is clearly identified and found to be scientifically justifiable. There is no scope for any lie here,” he said.
 
Even in zones where mining may be considered, Yadav said strict conditions apply.
 
“Even if an area is approved, a proper restoration and conservation plan, backed by scientific management, must be submitted and cleared by the competent authorities before any activity begins,” he added.
 

No mining in Delhi, NCR stretch of  Aravallis

 
Reiterating the government’s stand, Yadav said mining in the Delhi stretch of the Aravallis remains completely prohibited.
 
“All protected areas and forest reserves in Delhi will remain untouched. We have run the Green Aravalli programme for two years. There are no relaxations. A false narrative is being created,” he said.
 
He added that the total Aravalli area spans about 147,000 square kilometres, of which only around 217 square kilometres, roughly two per cent, is even eligible for consideration.
 
“Even for that, a Management Plan for Sustainable Mining must be prepared, and clearance from ICFRE is mandatory before any permission,” Yadav said.
 

What is the new Aravalli definition?

 
Under the revised framework accepted by the court, an “Aravalli hill” is defined as any landform in the designated Aravalli districts that rises at least 100 metres above local relief.
 
An “Aravalli range” is defined as a cluster of two or more such hills located within 500 metres of each other.
 
Yadav clarified that the definition has been widely misunderstood.
 
“Some YouTube channels wrongly claim the 100 metres refers only to the top portion. That is incorrect. The 100 metres refers to the full elevation from base to top. Even the gap between two ranges will be treated as part of the Aravalli range. With this definition, nearly 90 per cent of the area falls under protection,” Yadav told news agency ANI. 

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 5:33 PM IST

