A married daughter cannot be denied the right to claim motor accident compensation merely because she earns her own income, lives separately or does not depend financially on her parents, the Delhi High Court has ruled. However, the extent of her financial dependency remains relevant in determining how much compensation she receives.

In a judgment pronounced on November 6, 2026, in United India Insurance Company Ltd v. Savita & Anr., Justice Anish Dayal clarified that the right to file a compensation claim and the right to receive compensation for loss of financial dependency are two separate matters.

The ruling is important for married and financially independent children who may otherwise face objections from insurance companies when seeking compensation following a parent's death in a road accident.

The court observed that a legal representative cannot be denied the right to file a claim simply because they were not financially dependent on the deceased. It also said married and earning daughters, sons, spouses and siblings cannot be automatically excluded from claiming compensation.

Why did the Delhi High Court rule in favour of the daughter?

The case arose from a road accident on August 31, 2015, in which a woman named Meenu and her father, Chamanlal, died. Meenu's sister, Savita, sought compensation for the deaths of both family members.

The insurance company challenged the compensation awarded to Savita, arguing that she had married in 2002, lived separately and was not financially dependent on her father.

The High Court rejected the argument that her marital status or separate residence could automatically disqualify her.

Under Section 166 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, an application for compensation following a death can be filed by all or any of the deceased's legal representatives. The court explained that the expression 'legal representative' is wider than the term 'legal heir' and does not necessarily require financial dependency.

The judgment stated that a legal representative could maintain a claim even without being financially dependent on the deceased.

How much motor accident compensation can a married daughter receive?

The ruling does not mean every married daughter will automatically receive the same compensation as a financially dependent spouse or child.

The court said tribunals must examine the actual financial relationship between the deceased and the claimant. Partial dependency can also qualify for compensation.

Justice Dayal outlined an important distinction: A wholly dependent claimant should receive a greater share of compensation for loss of dependency than someone who was partially dependent or financially independent.

The court also stressed that family arrangements should be examined rather than applying rigid classifications of dependants and non-dependants.

In Savita's case, the court considered that she could have continued receiving financial support from her parental family despite living separately. It treated her as partially dependent.

The court enhanced compensation for Meenu's death by ₹5.10 lakh and for Chamanlal's death by ₹7.05 lakh, with interest at 9 per cent per annum.

What do legal experts say about the compensation ruling?

Alay Razvi, Managing Partner at Accord Juris, said financial dependency was not necessary to maintain a claim under Section 166. However, it remained relevant in determining the compensation payable.

Sanya Gangar, Associate at PSL Advocates & Solicitors, said the judgment reinforced the principle that a married or earning daughter could not be denied the right to claim compensation merely because of her circumstances.

K Sai Teja, Advocate at the Supreme Court of India, said the Motor Vehicles Act was a piece of social welfare legislation intended to provide fair compensation rather than an unexpected financial benefit to legal heirs.

Supriya Majumdar, Partner at Elarra Law Offices, said tribunals should consider the financial, emotional and practical support exchanged within families instead of relying on mechanical classifications of dependants.

Raheel Patel, Partner at Gandhi Law Associates, pointed out that Section 166 allows legal representatives to file claims and that the Supreme Court had recognised this principle in Manjuri Bera (2007).

Kheyali Singh, Associate Partner at Singhania & Co, also highlighted that the definition of a legal heir under the Hindu Succession Act includes daughters without making any distinction based on marital status.

Marriage, employment and separate residence do not take away a daughter's right to seek motor accident compensation after a parent's death. What matters in determining the final award is the nature and extent of the loss suffered.