How an India-based online pharmacy landed under America's Fentanyl scanner

The United States has imposed visa restrictions on 13 people linked to an India-based online pharmacy accused of trafficking counterfeit fentanyl-laced pills into America, marking the latest escalation in Washington’s crackdown on the global opioid supply chain.

The move is significant not only because it targets Indian nationals and businesses, but also because it signals how US immigration and visa powers are increasingly being used as tools in anti-drug enforcement.

"The US Department of State is taking steps to impose visa restrictions on 13 individuals associated with KS International Traders and its owner, which has sold counterfeit prescriptions laced with illicit fentanyl to unsuspecting Americans in our country," State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said in a statement in Washington.

Pigott said that the KS International Traders generated revenue through the trafficking of illicit fentanyl, which President Donald by Trump designated as a Weapon of Mass Destruction under an executive order. Reuters reported that the Mumbai-based company allegedly sold hundreds of thousands of counterfeit prescription pills containing illicit fentanyl to people in the US.

The US State Department said the restrictions target individuals associated with KS International Traders, also known as KS Pharmacy, and its owner. According to US authorities, the company allegedly sold fake prescription drugs online that were secretly laced with fentanyl — a synthetic opioid blamed for tens of thousands of overdose deaths in the US each year.

Why is fentanyl such a major issue in the US?

Fentanyl is an extremely powerful synthetic opioid, estimated to be up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Even tiny quantities can cause fatal overdoses. The drug has become the centre of America’s opioid crisis, with US authorities repeatedly describing fentanyl trafficking as a national security and public health emergency.

The concern is especially serious because traffickers often disguise fentanyl as legitimate prescription medicines such as painkillers or anti-anxiety tablets. Many users may not even realize the pills they purchase online contain fentanyl.

As per the US government, Fentanyl has been the primary driver of the synthetic opioid crisis, which is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans. "Opioid overdose remains the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 45. Under the U.S.-India Drug Policy Framework, the United States and India continue to work together to fight the devastating impact of illicit drugs and to put an end to the global drug threat by combating drug trafficking, improving public health, and strengthening global supply chains," U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) had said back in September 2025. The Trump administration has sharply intensified enforcement against global fentanyl supply chains. In the latest action, the US State Department said the targeted individuals helped generate revenue through fentanyl trafficking, which President Donald Trump designated as a “Weapon of Mass Destruction” under an executive order.

What exactly are the allegations?

US authorities allege that KS International Traders, an online pharmacy based in India, worked with drug traffickers in the United States and the Dominican Republic to market counterfeit pills disguised as legitimate pharmaceutical products. According to the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), these pills allegedly contained fentanyl, fentanyl analogues and methamphetamine.

The US had already sanctioned KS International Traders and two Indian nationals — Sadiq Abbas Habib Sayyed and Khizar Mohammad Iqbal Shaikh — in September last year for their alleged role in supplying counterfeit fentanyl-laced pills.

In a separate but related case, OFAC last month sanctioned India-based chemical supplier Satishkumar Hareshbhai Sutaria and salesperson Yuktakumari Ashishkumar Modi for allegedly supplying fentanyl precursor chemicals to Mexico and Guatemala. US authorities allege these chemicals were used in the production of illicit fentanyl.

According to OFAC, the accused operated through Indian companies SR Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals and Agrat Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals. Indian authorities arrested Sutaria and Modi in March 2025.

What do the visa restrictions mean?

The latest move means the targeted individuals may be denied entry into the United States under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the US Immigration and Nationality Act. This section allows the US government to block visas for foreign nationals whose entry is considered potentially harmful to US foreign policy interests.

In practice, this can mean:

existing visas may be revoked

future visa applications may be denied,

and the individuals could become ineligible to enter the US.

Unlike criminal convictions, visa restrictions are administrative immigration actions and do not necessarily require a US court trial.

The issue is sensitive because India is one of the world’s largest exporters of generic medicines and pharmaceutical ingredients.

The crackdown also reflects a broader trend in US immigration enforcement, where visa powers are increasingly being used against foreign nationals accused of involvement in cybercrime, trafficking, sanctions evasion and financial crimes — even without formal criminal prosecution in the US.