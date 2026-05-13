'Babies were crying': Widow of US veteran recounts immigration detention

An 85-year-old French woman’s detention in the United States is raising fresh questions over how Donald Trump-era immigration enforcement continues to affect elderly migrants and families, with the case now drawing attention in Europe as well.

Marie-Therese Ross, a French national and widow of a retired US soldier, spent 16 days in immigration detention in Louisiana after being arrested in Alabama over an alleged visa overstay, according to the Associated Press (AP). Her account has reignited debate around detention practices, treatment of migrants and immigration crackdowns.

Ross, who has since returned to France, told AP that she was detained in April after immigration officers arrived at her home early in the morning. She said she was handcuffed while still dressed in pyjamas, slippers and a bathrobe before being taken away.

She later transferred to a detention centre in Basile, Louisiana, where she shared a dormitory with nearly 60 women, many of them mothers separated from their children.

Why this case has gained attention

The case stands out not only because of Ross’ age, but also because of the circumstances surrounding her immigration status.

According to AP, Ross had moved to the United States after marrying William B Ross, a US military veteran whom she had first met decades earlier when he was stationed in France through NATO. After both were widowed later in life, the two reconnected and eventually married.

However, after her husband died in January, a dispute reportedly broke out over his estate. An Alabama judge later noted in a court order that mail linked to Ross’ immigration process may have been rerouted, causing her to miss an immigration-related appointment.

The judge also alleged that one of her stepsons, a former Alabama State Trooper who now works for the federal government, may have used his position to trigger her detention and called for a federal investigation. The stepson has denied involvement, AP reported.

Conditions inside the detention centre

Ross described the detention facility as clean but emotionally distressing. Speaking to AP, she said guards constantly shouted at detainees and that nights were marked by the sound of children and babies crying.

She said many women inside the centre were from South America and did not know where their children were.

According to AP, Ross claimed the experience altered her understanding of the United States and its immigration system. She said she had earlier viewed America as a country that valued freedom and fair treatment, but her experience inside detention challenged that belief.

Despite the conditions, she also recalled moments of solidarity among detainees. Other women reportedly helped care for her because of her age and referred to her as “Grandma”. She continues to wear a handmade friendship bracelet gifted by another detainee, AP said.

US authorities defend detention practices

The US Department of Homeland Security told AP that Ross had overstayed her 90-day visa and maintained that immigration detention centres comply with national standards.

The department said detainees are provided with food, water, blankets, medical treatment and access to lawyers and family communication. It also stated that detention facilities are regularly audited and inspected.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot had publicly criticised the detention, saying the methods used by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement were not consistent with French standards, according to AP.

What this means for migrants and families

The case reflects broader concerns around immigration enforcement in the US, especially for elderly migrants, dependants and those navigating complex visa processes after the death of a spouse.

The episode is also a reminder that visa compliance remains critical in countries with strict immigration enforcement systems, particularly in the US where overstays can quickly lead to detention proceedings.

Immigration experts have long pointed out that administrative issues such as missed appointments, address changes or delayed paperwork can escalate rapidly under tightly monitored visa systems.

Ross’ account also highlights the emotional impact detention can have on migrants and families, particularly women and elderly individuals unfamiliar with legal procedures or without immediate support systems.

According to AP, Ross is now recovering in France with family support and is seeking medical help for symptoms linked to emotional trauma following her detention.

Even after returning home, she told AP she continues to think about the women she met in custody, especially mothers separated from their children, and wants to speak publicly about their experiences.