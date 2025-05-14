Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 01:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / Indian defence personnel can now book visas for free on Atlys for life

Indian defence personnel can now book visas for free on Atlys for life

Starting May 14, 2025, serving members of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and paramilitary forces can access visa bookings for free

Indian Army

Indian Army. Photo: X@prodefgau

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Serving members of the Indian armed forces will no longer have to pay visa processing charges on visa processing platform Atlys, which has announced a lifetime waiver of its service fee for defence personnel.
 
Starting May 14, 2025, serving members of the Army, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and paramilitary forces can access visa bookings for free through Atlys.
 
“A small gesture, for a service we can never repay. For every soldier who's stood post at 2AM, missed festivals or skipped goodbyes – it's the least we could do,” said Mohak Nahta, CEO of Atlys, in a LinkedIn post.  Note that this offer extends only to the personnel and not to their family members like spouse, children or parents.
 
 
How to apply
 
The service is available permanently and applies to all visa categories booked via Atlys. To activate the benefit:

Also Read

Sofiya Qureshi

Insult to army: Cong slams BJP over MP minister's remarks on Col Qureshi

Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot questions PM on 'understanding' with Pak, says he disappointed India

Rajouri: Security personnel near the site of an encounter with terrorists in Kandi area of Rajouri district, Friday, May 5, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Three terrorists gunned down in J-K's Shopian; army says op ongoing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Operation Sindoor is the new normal against terrorism: PM Narendra Modi

Marco Rubio

US advocates 'direct dialogue' between India-Pak after de-escalation

 
Upload your official defence ID
Upload your passport number
Share your contact details
 
Once verified within 24 to 48 hours, the user's email ID is tagged in the system and they are charged ₹0 for all visa bookings through the platform.
 
Other travel benefits for Indian defence personnel
 
Apart from the Atlys waiver, serving and retired defence personnel receive various travel concessions across railways, airlines and road transport. These benefits extend to immediate family members in many cases.
 
Rail travel benefits
 
< Free railway passes are offered for up to four trips a year between the place of posting and home for serving personnel
< Spouses and children of serving members can get reduced fares based on travel class and distance
< Retired personnel and their families receive 50% off on First and Second Class Sleeper fares, and 75% off on Ordinary Class tickets
< War widows are given a 75% concession in Second and Sleeper classes
< Gallantry award recipients and their widows are eligible for free travel in First and Second AC, along with one companion
 
Air travel concessions
 
< Air India offers up to 50% off base fares on domestic flights for serving and retired personnel, including family members and war widows
< This discount applies to personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force and paramilitary forces
< Under Operation Sindoor, Air India is also offering full refunds and flexible rescheduling to defence personnel affected by recent airspace disruptions
 
Road transport concessions
 
< Several state transport corporations offer free or discounted bus travel to defence personnel and their families
< The level of concession varies by state, typically ranging from 25% to 50%
 

More From This Section

Yachts Over 40m: Your Golden Ticket to Dubai

Buy a yatch and get a 10-year golden visa for tax-friendly Dubai, Abu Dhabi

US green card, US Passport, US immigration

US Visa Bulletin June 2025: Delays persist for Indian green card seekers

Dubai, UAE

UAE Golden Visa: Nurses, teachers in Dubai to get 10-year residency

US green card, US Passport, US immigration

Busting green card myths: US citizen relatives face long waits too

Steve Bannon

Battle over deportation: Steve Bannon warns of habeas corpus suspension

Topics : Indian Army immigration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Cipla Q4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayRCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon