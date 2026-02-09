Monday, February 09, 2026 | 11:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indian student crisis: 26 killed in Canada and US; deportations on the rise

Indian student crisis: 26 killed in Canada and US; deportations on the rise

Canada recorded the highest number of such deaths during the period at 17, followed by the United States with nine cases.

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 11:02 AM IST

Seventeen Indian students studying in Canada have died in violent attacks between 2018 and 2025, the government informed Parliament on Friday, highlighting concerns about the safety of Indian nationals pursuing education abroad.
 
Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh shared country-wise data on incidents involving Indian students overseas.
 
According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Canada recorded the highest number of such deaths during the period, followed by the United States with nine cases. Other countries reporting fatalities included Australia (3), Kyrgyzstan (2), and one each in the United Kingdom, China, Denmark, Germany and Grenada.
   
The data was shared in response to a query by Asaduddin Owaisi, who sought details about incidents of violence involving Indian students abroad and the steps taken by the government to ensure their safety.
 
Government monitoring safety of students abroad

The government said it accords “high priority” to the safety and security of Indian students overseas and closely monitors incidents of violence involving them.
 
According to the minister, Indian missions and consulates regularly engage with local authorities in host countries to ensure that such incidents are properly investigated and that those responsible are held accountable.
 
Diplomatic missions also maintain regular contact with Indian students through:
 
  • pre-arrival orientation sessions
  • advisories and awareness programmes
  • WhatsApp groups and emergency hotlines
  • consular camps and open-house meetings
  • Students are encouraged to register with Indian missions and use the MEA’s MADAD portal for assistance.
 
Support systems and emergency assistance
 
The government said consular assistance — including emergency medical help, temporary accommodation and other support — is provided when required through the Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF).
 
In crisis situations, India has also carried out evacuation operations to protect students and other nationals abroad. Recent examples include:
 
Operation Ganga
 
Operation Kaveri
 
Operation Ajay
 
Operation Devi Shakti
 
These operations were aimed at ensuring the safe return of Indian nationals, including students, during geopolitical crises.
 
Deportation cases also reported
 
In a separate response, the government said it is aware of cases where Indian students in countries such as Canada, the United States and the Gulf have faced deportation proceedings.
 
These cases were largely linked to:
 
  • visa rule violations
  • unauthorised employment
  • fraudulent admission letters
  • non-compliance with host country regulations
 
Between 2021 and 2025, Indian students deported from major destinations included:
 
United Kingdom: 170
 
Australia: 114
 
Russia: 82
 
United States: 45
 
Ukraine: 13
 
Additionally, some students were denied entry, including 62 cases in the United States.
 
Growing overseas student population
 
The disclosures come at a time when more Indian students are choosing to study abroad, making safety, compliance with visa rules and reliable support systems increasingly important.
 
The government reiterated that Indian missions remain vigilant in countries facing political instability, economic challenges or higher risks of exploitati

Topics : Canada

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 11:02 AM IST

