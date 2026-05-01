Japan proposes to sharply raise visa renewal, permanent residency fees

The cost of immigrating to Japan is set to become more expensive, with the country’s House of Representatives clearing a Bill that could raise visa renewal and permanent residency (PR) charges several-fold this year.

What has changed

The lower House has passed amendments to the Immigration Control and Refugee Recognition Act, marking the first major revision of immigration fee ceilings in decades, The Japan Times and Nikkei Asia reported. The legislation is expected to pass the upper House during the ongoing Diet session, according to the same reports.

It gives the government the legal authority to increase fees for residence status extensions, changes, and PR applications. Fees will be set later through a cabinet ordinance, as outlined by the Immigration Services Agency.

How much fees could rise

Current immigration fees in Japan are relatively modest and flat. The proposed framework introduces a tiered structure, particularly for visa renewals, which increases costs depending on the length of stay.

Based on estimates cited by Nikkei Asia and NHK, the revised fee structure could look like this:

Residence status extension or change (currently 6,000 Yen flat):

Up to three months: around 10,000 Yen

One year: around 30,000 Yen

Three years: around 60,000 Yen

Five years: around 70,000 Yen

Permanent residency application (currently 10,000 Yen):

Likely to rise to about 200,000 Yen

The law raises the maximum permissible fee caps to:

100,000 Yen for residence status-related applications

300,000 Yen for PR applications

Actual charges will be notified later but must remain within these ceilings, according to Immigration Services Agency statements.

The Japanese government has justified the move as a way to better fund immigration administration and support services, amid a steady rise in the number of foreign residents.

Japan has been gradually opening up to foreign workers to address labour shortages caused by an ageing population and shrinking workforce. As foreign inflows increase, administrative costs, including processing, compliance, and integration measures, have also risen, according to official explanations cited in media reports.

Higher fees are therefore being positioned as a cost-recovery mechanism rather than a deterrent, although the scale of the proposed increases has raised concerns among foreign workers and employers.

Impact on Indian professionals

For Indian nationals, the implications are immediate and tangible.

Japan has emerged as a key destination for Indian talent, particularly in:

Information technology

Engineering and manufacturing

Research and academia

Most Indian professionals in Japan are on “Engineer/Specialist in Humanities/International Services” visas, which typically require renewal every one, three, or five years.

Under the proposed structure:

A five-year visa renewal could cost more than ten times the current fee

Even shorter renewals will see noticeable increases

PR applications could become prohibitively expensive for some, jumping from 10,000 Yen to about 200,000 Yen

This could affect both employees and employers. In many cases, companies bear visa costs, meaning higher hiring and retention expenses for firms employing foreign talent.

Strategic decisions for applicants

With the bill yet to become law, there is a limited window for applicants to act under the current fee regime.

Immigration advisers cited in Japanese media reports suggest that foreign nationals may consider:

Advancing visa renewal timelines where feasible

Accelerating PR applications if eligible

Reviewing contract terms with employers regarding who bears immigration costs

However, such decisions depend on individual eligibility and compliance requirements, and must be evaluated carefully.

What happens next

The Bill’s passage in the lower house significantly increases the likelihood of it becoming law. Once approved by the upper house, the government will notify actual fee amounts through a cabinet ordinance.

The changes are expected to take effect within fiscal year 2026, which began in April.

Until then, the current fee structure remains in place.

Professionals planning to move to or remain in Japan should closely monitor:

Official notifications from the Immigration Services Agency

Timelines for implementation of revised fees

Any transitional provisions, if announced

They may also consider consulting licensed immigration specialists for case-specific guidance.