Thailand visa fees hiked: From tourists to digital nomads, check full list

Planning to visit Thailand for leisure or work? The Royal Thai Embassy in Delhi has rolled out revised fees for visas, legalisation, and consular services in India, which have now been applicable since April 27, 2026. The updates affect a wide range of visa categories, from standard tourist visas to long-term options used by digital nomads, professionals, and investors. Travellers applying for anything beyond visa-free entry will now pay more at Indian Thai diplomatic missions.

Long-term and short-term visa costs see changes

The SMART Visa, a special long-term visa of up to four years for highly skilled professionals, investors, and startups, now falls within higher fee brackets ranging between Rs 30,000 and Rs 1,20,000.

Transit visas are priced at Rs 2,500. Tourist visas range from Rs 3,000 for single entry to Rs 13,500 for multiple entry.

Revised visa, legalisation, and consular fee structure

Here are the key takeaways from the embassy’s latest announcement:

• The transit visa fee is capped at Rs 2,500

• Tourist visa fees are Rs 3,000 for single entry and Rs 13,500 for multiple entry

• Non-immigrant visa fees start at Rs 7,000 for single entry and go up to Rs 30,000 for a five-year multiple entry (covering a stay of up to 10 years)

• Under the SMART Visa category:

— One-year multiple entry costs Rs 30,000

— Two-year multiple entry costs Rs 60,000

— Three-year multiple entry costs Rs 90,000

— Four-year multiple entry costs Rs 1,20,000

• The Long-Term Resident (LTR) Visa is priced at Rs 140,000

• The Destination Thailand Visa (DTV) costs Rs 30,000

Legalisation and consular service charges

All categories of legalisation services are capped at Rs 1,400.

For consular services:

• Ordinary passport (5 years): Rs 3,000

• Ordinary passport (10 years): Rs 4,000

• Emergency passport: Rs 550

• Passport endorsement: Rs 300

Visa-free entry remains unchanged

The announcement does not affect the ‘Visa on Arrival’ clause. It also leaves intact the 60-day visa exemption for Indian passport holders visiting Thailand for tourism or short-term business.

Indians travelling under this visa-free scheme will not need to pay visa fees. The exemption remains valid for stays of up to 60 days, after which travellers must apply for an e-visa through the official Thailand Electronic Visa system portal.