Immigration, visa changes in May 2026: US, UK, Canada, Europe updates

As May 2026 begins, several immigration and visa policy changes are coming into effect across major destinations such as the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and parts of Europe, while others take shape through new rules and deadlines that will directly affect travellers, students, and workers in the weeks ahead.

United States: New asylum rule and visa bulletin take effect

In the United States, a key regulatory change is scheduled for May 29, 2026, when new provisions linked to asylum processing come into force. These include consequences for applicants who fail to pay newly introduced annual asylum-related fees, signalling tighter compliance requirements under the current immigration framework.

Alongside this, the May 2026 Visa Bulletin is now operational, determining when green card applicants can move forward with their applications. For employment-based categories, authorities are using the Final Action Dates chart to govern filings this month, shaping the pace of approvals for thousands of applicants, including many from India.

Another shift comes on May 10, 2026, when a policy change affects Special Immigrant Juvenile (SIJ) applicants. Petitions filed on or after this date will no longer automatically be considered for deferred action, marking a departure from earlier practice.

Canada: Express entry reform consultation enters final phase

In Canada, May is significant not for immediate rule changes but for the direction of future policy. The federal government’s consultation on reforms to the Express Entry system runs until May 24, 2026.

The proposed changes could alter how candidates are selected, including possible tweaks to the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) and a greater focus on economic outcomes such as wages and job demand. While the rules are not yet in force, the consultation’s close in May sets the stage for changes later in the year.

For now, category-based draws, including those targeting French-language speakers and key sectors like healthcare and trades, continue under existing rules.

New Zealand: Digital shift in visa processing begins

New Zealand is preparing for a structural change that will begin rolling out at the start of June but is already affecting applicants in May. From June 1, 2026, applications for family members of temporary visa holders will move fully online through an upgraded Immigration Online platform.

This transition is expected to streamline processing and reduce paperwork, and applicants filing in May are being advised to prepare for the digital-only system.

United Kingdom: Higher visa fees shape May applications

While the United Kingdom implemented its revised immigration fee structure in April, the impact is fully visible in May as new applicants face higher costs across visa categories.

Visit visa fees, sponsor licence charges, and related immigration costs have all increased, affecting tourists, students, and employers sponsoring foreign workers. For those applying in May, these revised fees are now the standard baseline.

Australia: Visa processing priorities remain in force

In Australia, May 2026 sees the continuation of revised student visa processing rules under Ministerial Direction 115. Applications are being prioritised across three tiers, influencing how quickly students, including those from India, receive decisions.

The country’s broader migration programme settings also remain unchanged for the current cycle, with a continued emphasis on skilled migration.

Saudi Arabia: Hajj-linked restrictions tighten entry rules

Saudi Arabia’s annual Hajj restrictions are a major factor shaping travel in May 2026. During this period, individuals holding visit visas are not permitted to enter or remain in Makkah, and they are barred from performing Hajj.

Authorities have also reiterated that Umrah visas cannot be extended into the Hajj season, requiring pilgrims to exit the country within specified timelines. These rules are strictly enforced each year but are particularly relevant for travellers planning visits in May.

UAE: Easing of property-linked residency rule

In the United Arab Emirates, a notable policy shift reported at the start of May relates to property-linked residency in Dubai. Authorities have eased the minimum property value requirement previously associated with securing a two-year investor residence visa.

This move is expected to widen access to residency for foreign investors, including Indians, although broader long-term residency routes such as the Golden Visa remain unchanged.

Europe: New border system reshapes entry process

Across Europe, the biggest operational change affecting May travel is the full rollout of the Entry/Exit System (EES). The system digitally records the entry and exit of non-EU travellers, replacing traditional passport stamping.

For visitors, including Indians travelling to Schengen countries, this means biometric data — such as fingerprints and facial images — will be captured at borders, potentially increasing processing time initially but improving monitoring of overstays.