Canada Express Entry French round: 4,000 invited for permanent residence

Canada on Wednesday issued 4,000 invitations to apply (ITAs) through the Express Entry system in a draw targeting candidates with French-language proficiency, even as the frequency of draws this year remains lower than usual.

According to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), candidates needed a minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 400 to be considered. They also had to submit their Express Entry profile before 8:13 pm Universal Coordinated Time (UTC) on April 7, 2026.

This was the fifth draw under the French-language proficiency category and the twenty-sixth Express Entry selection round held in 2026.

Despite fewer draws so far this year, larger selection rounds have meant that French-speaking candidates have received the second-highest number of ITAs across all categories. Only the Canadian Experience Class (CEC) has seen more invitations.

What candidates should do now

Applicants with French-language ability are being advised not to be discouraged by the higher CRS cut-off in this round.

< A one-off increase in the score does not change the longer-term advantage of strong French proficiency

< Candidates close to NCLC 7 should work on all four language skills, as missing the threshold in even one can affect eligibility

Those already in the pool are also being asked to keep their profiles updated, including:

Language test results

Work experience

Education details

Marital status

What is Canada Express Entry

Express Entry is Canada’s online system used to manage applications for permanent residence under its main economic immigration programmes.

Federal Skilled Worker Program

Federal Skilled Trades Program

Canadian Experience Class

Candidates submit an online profile and are ranked using the Comprehensive Ranking System. Scores are based on factors such as age, education, work experience and language ability. Those with higher scores receive invitations to apply for permanent residence in subsequent draws.

French-speaking targets outside Quebec

Canada continues to expand its intake of French-speaking immigrants outside Quebec.

In 2025, about 8.9 per cent of permanent residents admitted outside Quebec were French-speaking. The federal government has set rising targets for the coming years:

9 per cent in 2026

9.5 per cent in 2027

10.5 per cent in 2028

Draw trends in 2026

Express Entry draws this year have largely focused on candidates already in Canada, particularly those with provincial nominations or Canadian work experience.

Provincial Nominee Program: 9

Canadian Experience Class: 8

French-language proficiency: 5

Physicians with Canadian work experience: 1

Healthcare and social services: 1

Senior managers with Canadian work experience: 1

Trades: 1

In 2026 so far, IRCC has issued 71,627 ITAs across categories:

Canadian Experience Class: 34,250

French-language proficiency: 26,000

Healthcare and social services: 4,000

Provincial Nominee Program: 3,736

Trades: 3,000

Physicians with Canadian work experience: 391

Senior managers with Canadian work experience: 250