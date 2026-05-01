OCI application: Process moves online, tightens eligibility criteria

India’s procedures to grant citizenship will move online, involve tighter compliance rules for minors, and comprise a more structured review mechanism — changes that impact Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) applicants and Indian-origin families abroad.

The Home Ministry has notified amendments to the Citizenship Rules, 2009, marking a shift from paper-based systems and introducing what it calls a streamlined, electronic-first framework. The changes were published through a gazette notification on Thursday, news agency PTI reported.

Digital-first OCI system

Applications for OCI registration and OCI status must be submitted via a government portal, which replaces the earlier “paper and ink” system.

Key changes include:

Mandatory online applications: All OCI registrations must now be filed electronically in the prescribed format.

e-OCI introduction: Applicants may receive either a physical OCI card or an electronic registration (e-OCI).

No duplicate documents: The requirement to submit documents “in duplicate” has been removed.

Digital registry: The government will maintain a centralised digital database of OCI holders.

This is expected to reduce processing delays and improve traceability of applications. However, it also places greater reliance on digital access and documentation accuracy.

Surrender rules tightened

The updated rules also clarify procedures for surrendering OCI status.

Individuals renouncing their OCI must submit their original physical card to the nearest Indian mission, post, or Foreigners Regional Registration Office. In cases where the government cancels OCI status, the same requirement applies.

Importantly, the government retains the authority to declare an OCI card cancelled even if the physical card is not returned. For e-OCI holders, cancellation will be executed digitally in official records.

This closes a compliance gap that previously existed around non-return of OCI documentation.

New rule for minor children

A notable compliance tightening concerns citizenship applications involving children.

The amended rules introduce a clear restriction: a minor child cannot hold an Indian passport while simultaneously holding a passport of another country.

Earlier provisions required a declaration stating the child did not hold a foreign passport at the time of registration. The new rule explicitly prohibits holding dual passports at any stage.

For Indian-origin families abroad, this introduces a stricter compliance requirement, particularly in jurisdictions where children may automatically acquire foreign citizenship at birth.

Fast-track immigration: Biometric consent required

OCI applicants will now also need to provide consent for biometric data collection if they opt into the Fast Track Immigration Programme.

This involves:

Collection of biometric information during OCI registration

Use of this data for expedited immigration processing in future

Potential automatic enrolment into fast-track systems

While the move aligns with global trends in border management and traveller facilitation, it raises considerations around data privacy and informed consent.

Appeals and review mechanism formalised

The amendments introduce a more structured framework for handling rejected applications.

If an OCI or citizenship application is denied:

The appeal will be reviewed by an authority one rank higher than the original decision-maker

Applicants will be granted a reasonable opportunity to be heard before a final decision is taken

Additionally, in cases involving citizenship by naturalisation, review applications will now be decided by the central government after giving the applicant a chance to present their case.

This formalises procedural safeguards and reduces discretionary opacity in decision-making.

Who qualifies for OCI

Introduced in 2005 through amendments to the Citizenship Act, 1955, the scheme allows persons of Indian origin to register as Overseas Citizens of India.

Eligibility broadly includes individuals who:

Were citizens of India on or after January 26, 1950, or

Were eligible to become citizens on that date

Individuals with links to Pakistan or Bangladesh — either directly or through parents, grandparents, or great-grandparents — remain ineligible.

What this means for Indians abroad

For Indian-origin individuals and families abroad, the implications are : The latest amendments signal a dual shift: Administrative efficiency through digitisation, and tighter regulatory oversight.

Faster, more transparent application processes but with stricter documentation norms

Greater compliance burden in cases involving children’s citizenship status

Increased integration of immigration systems with biometric data