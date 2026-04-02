US visa wait times in India: Chennai quickest at 3 months, Mumbai slowest

Planning to travel to the US? If you apply for a visa from Chennai, you are likely to face a shorter wait of around three months, compared to queues stretching up to nine months in cities like Mumbai, according to the US Department of State’s Global Visa Wait Times. New Delhi currently shows a seven-month wait for the next available B1/B2 visa interview, while Mumbai reports a longer nine-month timeline.

The data comes from the Department’s Global Visa Wait Times update, which provides monthly estimates of interview availability across US embassies and consulates.

The department said these timelines are indicative and may change as new appointment slots are released.

Visitor visa wait times vary across cities

Mumbai remains among the most delayed centres, with both the average wait time and the next available B1/B2 appointment at nine months. In New Delhi, the average wait stands at 5.5 months, while the next available slot extends to seven months.

Hyderabad shows an average wait of 6.5 months and an eight-month next available appointment. Kolkata lists a 6.5-month next slot, while Chennai reports a shorter wait time of three months.

The variation suggests applicants may find earlier interview dates by choosing a different consulate, depending on availability.

Also read: US Visa Bulletin April 2026: Green Card queue eases slightly as filing window widens for Indians

Student and work visas move faster

Student visa categories (F, M, J) continue to show shorter wait times. New Delhi lists availability in less than half a month, while Mumbai shows two months and Hyderabad 2.5 months.

ALSO READ: Oracle layoffs: Steps H-1B visa holders must take after job loss in US Crew and transit visas remain among the fastest, with most cities offering appointments within one month or less.

US visa wait times in India (April 2026)

Mumbai

B1/B2 avg wait: 9 months

B1/B2 next slot: 9 months

Student (F, M, J): 2 months

Work (H, L, O, P, Q): 1 month

Crew/transit: 1 month

New Delhi

B1/B2 avg wait: 5.5 months

B1/B2 next slot: 7 months

Student (F, M, J): < 0.5 month

Work (H, L, O, P, Q): 1 month

Crew/transit: < 0.5 month

Hyderabad

B1/B2 avg wait: 6.5 months

B1/B2 next slot: 8 months

Student (F, M, J): 2.5 months

Work (H, L, O, P, Q): 3 months

Crew/transit: < 0.5 month

Chennai

B1/B2 avg wait: 3.5 months

B1/B2 next slot: 3 months

Student (F, M, J): NA

Work (H, L, O, P, Q): NA

Crew/transit: NA

Kolkata

B1/B2 avg wait: NA

B1/B2 next slot: 6.5 months

Student (F, M, J): 2.5 months

Work (H, L, O, P, Q): 1.5 months

Crew/transit: NA

ALSO READ: H-1B visa FY2027 cap reached: Petitioners can start filing from April 1 The US Department of State said visa wait times are updated every month and are based on the previous month’s data. It added that embassies and consulates regularly release new appointment slots, allowing applicants to reschedule if earlier dates become available.

“The average wait times we report do not guarantee a visa applicant will get an appointment within a specific time,” the department said.

The latest figures show demand for visitor visas remains high in major Indian cities, while student and employment-linked categories are moving faster. Applicants are advised to check official appointment systems regularly as timelines can change.