Oracle layoffs: Steps H-1B visa holders must take after job loss in US

Oracle has announced a fresh round of layoffs, with reports suggesting up to 30,000 employees globally were informed through a 6 am email on March 31.

ALSO READ: Early morning pink slips from Oracle a wakeup call on AI transition? The move comes amid a wider wave of job cuts across the technology sector, with companies such as Amazon, Microsoft and Meta also trimming their workforce. Last year, Microsoft alone cut over 15,000 roles worldwide. An email sent by Business Standard to Oracle India remained unanswered.The move comes amid a wider wave of job cuts across the technology sector, with companies such as Amazon, Microsoft and Meta also trimming their workforce. Last year, Microsoft alone cut over 15,000 roles worldwide.

In such a scenario, a key concern for many Indian professionals is what happens if an H-1B visa holder is affected by layoffs.

H-1B is a speciality visa programme that allows US companies to hire foreign workers in skilled roles, with Indians forming a large share of beneficiaries. According to official data, Oracle America sponsors around 2,000 to 3,000 H-1B visa holders. Amazon sponsors between 10,000 and 14,000 annually, while Microsoft sponsors around 5,000.

What laid-off H-1B visa holders must do

H-1B visa holders working in the United States are not insulated from layoffs. Losing a job can raise immediate questions about their legal status and next steps.

Immigration attorney Gabriela Urizar said those affected should act quickly to remain compliant with US immigration rules. “H-1B visa holders who unfortunately, recently got fired should act promptly to remain legal in the US,” said Urizar in a video post.

Urizar, an attorney at Manifest Law, said H-1B visa holders are granted a 60-day grace period after losing their job, allowing them to stay in the US legally. However, this period is not guaranteed and can be shortened or removed at the discretion of the Department of Homeland Security. She added that the grace period begins from the last working day, making timing critical.

When does the 60-day grace period apply?

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) notes that the grace period applies only when the individual is in the US and after employment has ended.

Examples include:

• If someone is laid off on September 1, 2025, with an I-94 valid until March 2026, they have until October 31, 2025, to find another employer, change status or leave the country

• The grace period does not apply if the individual is outside the US

• It does not apply if the I-94 has expired or if visa conditions have been violated, such as working without authorisation

Steps H-1B visa holders should take immediately

According to Urizar, there are five key steps:

1. Check Form I-94 on the CBP website to confirm your “admit until” date. This determines how long you can legally stay. If the I-94 expires in less than 60 days, the grace period will end sooner

2. Transfer your H-1B to a new employer by having them file a new Form I-129.

You can begin working once the petition is filed, without waiting for approval

3. Apply to change your status to another visa category if you cannot secure a job within 60 days. Options may include switching to a student visa or a B visa to extend your stay legally

4. If you are in the Green Card process with an approved Form I-140, you may be eligible to apply for adjustment of status

5. Avoid international travel during the grace period. Leaving the US ends the grace period, and re-entry may not be possible

Immigration attorney Rahul Reddy of Reddy Neumann Brown PC said many workers underestimate the risk until it directly affects them. “The biggest mistake H-1B workers make is assuming it won’t happen to me,” Reddy wrote in a blog post. He added, “The truth is simple: Every H-1B worker needs a Plan B, before a crisis hits.”