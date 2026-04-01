Canada Express Entry: 2,250 candidates invited for PR in latest draw

Canada on Tuesday issued 2,250 invitations to apply (ITAs) through the Express Entry system to candidates with Canadian work experience. With a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) cutoff of 509, this draw saw a slight increase from the previous Canadian Experience Class (CEC) round due to the reduced number of invitations issued, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). A CRS cut-off is the minimum score required in a specific Express Entry draw to receive an Invitation to Apply (ITA) for Canadian permanent residence.

What is Canada Express Entry

Express Entry is Canada’s online system used to manage applications for permanent residence under its main economic immigration programmes. It includes:

• Federal Skilled Worker Program

• Federal Skilled Trades Program

• Canadian Experience Class

Candidates submit an online profile and are ranked using the Comprehensive Ranking System. Scores are based on factors such as age, education, work experience and language ability. Those with higher scores are invited to apply for permanent residence in subsequent draws.

Who qualifies for the Canadian Experience Class

The Canadian Experience Class is meant for temporary foreign workers and international graduates who have gained work experience in Canada.

To qualify, applicants must meet the following conditions:

• At least one year of full-time skilled work experience in Canada within the last three years

• Minimum language test results at the required level

• Plans to live outside the province of Quebec

ALSO READ: Visa, immigration changes in April 2026: US, UK, Canada, EU tighten rules March 31, 2026 Express Entry CEC draw results

Draw type: Canadian Experience Class (CEC)

Number of invitations issued: 2,250

Minimum CRS score required: 509

Rank required to be invited: 2,250 or above

Date and time of draw: March 31, 2026

Tie-breaking rule: March 18, 2026 at 08:27:11 UTC

How the tie-breaking rule works

When multiple candidates share the cutoff CRS score of 509, IRCC uses profile submission timestamps to decide who receives invitations.

For this draw, candidates with exactly 509 points received invitations only if they submitted their Express Entry profiles before March 18, 2026 at 08:27:11 UTC.

This relatively recent tie-breaking date suggests the pool of candidates at the 509 level has been refreshed with newer profiles.

Why the CRS cutoff increased to 509

The CRS cutoff of 509 represents a one-point increase from the previous CEC draw on March 17, which had a cutoff of 508.

This increase is directly tied to the reduced number of invitations issued in this round.

The March 17 CEC draw issued 4,000 invitations, while the March 31 draw issued only 2,250 invitations.

When IRCC issues fewer invitations, the cutoff score rises because only the highest-ranked candidates in the pool are selected.

ALSO READ: Canada sees Indian student share fall below 10% in 2025: What led to drop With 1,750 fewer spots available compared to the previous round, candidates needed slightly higher CRS scores to make the cut.

What candidates must do next

The 2,250 candidates who received invitations have exactly 60 days to submit complete permanent residence applications.

Required documents include:

• Police certificates

• Immigration medical exams

• Proof of funds

• Employment letters confirming Canadian work experience

• Valid language test results

Missing the 60-day deadline results in the invitation expiring and requires starting the Express Entry process again.

Candidates with CRS scores below 509 should consider retaking language tests to improve their scores.

Each additional CLB level can add meaningful points to the overall CRS.

ALSO READ: Canada approved 98% of Indian student visas despite fraud flags: Report Alternatively, pursuing a provincial nomination adds 600 points and almost guarantees an invitation regardless of the base CRS score.

Candidates with French language skills should ensure they have valid TEF or TCF results to qualify for French-language category draws, which often have lower cutoffs.