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New Zealand open visa rules from April 20: What workers can and can't do

Starting April 20, 2026, New Zealand will enforce new work conditions for open visa holders, defining who can work freely and who must stay employer-bound

New Zealand

New Zealand. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 5:15 PM IST

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Beginning April 20, 2026, Indian and other foreign workers in New Zealand with open work visas will face a new set of employment conditions, with Immigration New Zealand (INZ) introducing clearer rules on what kind of work visa holders can undertake.
 
“These changes are designed to provide clarity about what work is allowed under open work visas, helping migrants to better understand their rights and responsibilities. Clear and consistent visa conditions reduce uncertainty and support safer, fairer, and more compliant work practices for both migrants and employers," INZ said in an official release.
 
What is an open visa?
   
An open visa in New Zealand allows an individual to work for almost any employer in any location within the country without requiring a job offer.
 
This is different from an employer-specific work visa, such as the Accredited Employer Work Visa, which ties the individual to a specific employer and a designated role.

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What’s changing from April 20?
 
From April 20, open work visas will include one of two employment conditions, depending on the visa category.
 
• Some visa holders will be allowed to do any type of lawful work
• Others will be restricted to working only for an employer
 
These changes do not apply to Student Visa holders.
 
Two types of employment conditions
 
1. Open work visas allowing any work
 
Some open work visa holders will be able to undertake any work in New Zealand.
 
This includes:
 
• Working for an employer
• Being self-employed or a sole trader
• Owning and operating a business
 
This condition will apply to:
 
• Partner of a Worker Work Visa
• Partner of a Student Work Visa
• Partner of a Student Work Visa supported by a New Zealand Scholarship funded by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade
• Post Study Work Visa
• Partner of a New Zealander Work Visa
• Partner of a Military Work Visa
 
2. Open work visas requiring work for an employer
 
Other visa holders will be required to work only for an employer under an employment agreement or a contract for services.
 
A contract for services will be treated as employment for visa purposes.
 
This condition will apply to:
 
• Victims of Domestic Violence Work Visa
• Victims of People Trafficking Work Visa
• Migrant Exploitation Protection Work Visa
• Asylum Seeker Work Visa
• All Working Holiday Visas
 
Working holiday visa rules clarified
 
The main purpose of a working holiday visa will remain tourism. While temporary work is allowed to support a stay, all such work must be done for an employer. Business ownership or operation will not be allowed under this category
 
Restrictions that apply to all open work visas
 
Regardless of the employment condition, some rules will apply to all open work visa holders:
 
1. They cannot employ other people, either directly or through a business they operate
2. They cannot provide commercial sexual services or run or invest in such businesses
 
Transitional arrangements in place
 
If a visa holder is currently doing work that will not be allowed under the new conditions, they may continue until their visa expires, except in cases involving commercial sexual services.
 
This transition period is meant to give time to adjust work or business arrangements before applying for a new visa.
 
However, the new conditions will apply fully to all future visa applications.
 
What this means for workers
 
For visa holders, the updated rules set clearer boundaries between those who can run businesses or work independently and those who must stay in employer-based roles.

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First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 5:15 PM IST

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