Monday, April 06, 2026 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / Canada ends postal OCI applications: Here's what it means for Indians

Canada ends postal OCI applications: Here's what it means for Indians

OCI applicants in Canada must now visit BLS centres for biometrics, with postal applications no longer accepted from April 5, 2026

OCI, OCI card

Canada immigrants updates: Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) applicants in Canada will no longer be able to apply by post

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2026 | 1:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) applicants in Canada will no longer be able to apply by post. From April 5, 2026, all OCI applications in Canada must be submitted in person at designated BLS International Centres to provide mandatory biometrics (fingerprints and photograph). Postal applications will no longer be accepted for OCI processing from this date due to the requirement for physical biometric capture, according to a notice issued by the Indian embassy in Canada.
 
Until now, applicants in Canada could complete the OCI process by filling out forms online, uploading documents, and sending physical copies via courier to BLS International centres. This hybrid system has now been replaced with a fully in-person requirement.
   
“From 5th April, 2026 onwards, all OCI applications must be submitted in person at BLS Centres as Biometrics have to be provided. OCI applications by post will not be accepted,” the official application read.
 
What is an OCI card?
 
The OCI (Overseas Citizenship of India) card functions as a lifelong visa for people of Indian origin. Those holding an OCI card have the freedom to live and work in the country without any time restrictions. OCI holders can stay in India for years and take up private-sector jobs without time limits.

Also Read

heart health diet

9 steps to improve heart health: What AHA's new diet guidelines says

adani, adani group

Supreme Court refuses to stay order on Adani's ₹14,535 crore JAL bid

Shreya Ghosal

Singer Shreya Ghoshal buys ₹29.7 cr luxury apartment in Mumbai's Worli

toll tax

FASTag or pay more: No cash tolls, UPI costs 25% extra, ID waivers end

exercise, running

Just 2-3 minutes of daily intense exercise may cut risk of 8 major diseases

 
However, there are a few limitations.
 
• OCI cardholders are not allowed to vote in Indian elections
• They cannot work in government jobs or as journalists
• They are not permitted to purchase agricultural land
• Certain restricted or protected areas require prior permission before visiting 
 
Who is eligible?
 
OCI registration is open to foreign nationals of Indian origin, including:
 
• Citizen of India at the time of, or at any time after the commencement of the Constitution of India on January 26, 1950
• Individuals eligible for Indian citizenship at the time of the Constitution's commencement in 1950
• Individuals belonging to a territory that became part of India after August 15, 1947
• Children, grandchildren, or great-grandchildren of such individuals
• Minor children of Indian citizens
• Spouses of Indian citizens or OCI cardholders, subject to conditions under Section 7A of the Citizenship Act, 1955, where the marriage has been registered and has continued for the required period 
 
Who is not eligible?
 
Applicants, who or either of whose parents or grandparents or great-grandparents are or had been citizens of Pakistan and Bangladesh, are not eligible under current rules.
 
Processing timelines and application fee
 
Current timelines suggest OCI cards are processed in roughly 7–15 working days in cities like Toronto, excluding courier time. With in-person submission, timelines may remain similar, but applicants should factor in appointment availability and travel time.
 
Applicants will also need to ensure they book appointments in the correct jurisdiction, carry all original documents for verification, and ensure minors include parental authorisation forms. 
 
To make an OCI card, individuals need to pay $371 + ICWF charge: $5 = $376 (Rs 34,870) + processing fee: $1.70 (approximately Rs 157).

More From This Section

h1b visa

H-1B visa row: Indians are 'new oil, coal or gas', says immigration expert

US citizenship

US denaturalization: What risks Indians face from OCI loss, statelessness?

Canada

Canada Express Entry: 3,000 trades workers invited for permanent residence

US visa, H4, H1B

'Fraud': Indians bypass H-1B using O-1A visa route, claim MAGA supporters

New zealand, New Zealand flag

New Zealand dependent child visa rules: Age, eligibility rules for families

Topics : OCI card for PIOs immigration Canada Immigration BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 06 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayOm Power Transmission IPOIMD Weather UpdateIPL 2026 KKR vs PBKS Playing 11US Tariffs on Pharma SectorIran Hits Haifa PortPersonal Finance