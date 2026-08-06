On an H-1B or F-1 visa? ICE's reported airport checks could affect travel

Indian nationals living in the US on work and student visas may need to exercise greater caution while travelling domestically after reports that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has broadened immigration enforcement at airports to include some foreign nationals whose immigration status has lapsed or whose applications are pending.

According to a report by The New York Times, citing Department of Homeland Security (DHS) documents and interviews with immigration lawyers, ICE officers have in recent weeks detained foreign nationals at check-in counters and arrival gates at at least 15 US airports, expanding enforcement beyond individuals with final deportation orders.

The reported detentions have included people with expired visas or I-94 records, spouses of US citizens and some individuals with pending immigration applications.

DHS: Those unlawfully present should not be flying within the US

While DHS has not publicly announced a formal policy targeting visa overstays at airports, it did not dispute the broader enforcement approach.

A DHS spokesperson told The New York Times that the administration is working to ensure that "aliens in our country illegally can no longer fly unless it is out of our country to self-deport." Similar comments have since been repeated in statements provided to other US media outlets.

Recent reports indicate that airport enforcement has been observed at airports including San Francisco, Los Angeles, Denver, Las Vegas and Nashville, with immigration attorneys describing it as a notable shift in enforcement practice.

Why this matters for Indians

The development is particularly relevant for Indian professionals and students because many travel frequently within the US for work, university or family reasons while awaiting immigration decisions.

Immigration lawyers say individuals whose I-94 has expired, or who are waiting for an extension of status, change of status or adjustment of status, may face additional scrutiny if they cannot immediately demonstrate that they remain in an authorised period of stay.

Importantly, a pending application does not automatically eliminate the need to prove lawful presence if questioned by immigration officers.

Waleed Salaheldin, Partner at Corporate Immigration Partners P.C., offers the following guidance for individuals with pending applications or an expired Form I-94:

"If you are planning domestic travel and have a pending extension or change of status, or if your I-94 has expired, please carry complete and current documentation evidencing your authorized stay. This should include your most recent approval notice, if applicable, proof of timely filing, such as a receipt notice, and a copy of the underlying petition.

We are seeing a broader environment in which immigration enforcement and inspection practices increasingly emphasize clear, immediate verification of status and eligibility, including at airports and during domestic travel. In particular, individuals with pending applications or prior status gaps may be subject to closer review if their documentation does not clearly reflect an ongoing authorized stay.

Accordingly, having a well-organized, readily accessible set of records is an important safeguard. It helps ensure that any questions raised can be resolved quickly and that your status is clearly established at the time of inspection, minimizing the risk of delay or secondary scrutiny."

Immigration law firm Envoy Global decodes what this means for travelers and employers:

Organizations with foreign national employees should consider:

Reviewing visa expiration and I-94 status for employees who may be traveling domestically or internationally.

Advising employees with pending extensions, pending changes of status, or lapsed I-94 records to assemble supporting documentation before booking travel.

Monitoring for further agency guidance, as this reporting describes an observed enforcement pattern rather than a published rule.

What Indian travellers should do before flying

If you are travelling within the US and your immigration case is still pending, lawyers recommend: