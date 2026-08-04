Kuwait allows eligible foreigners to switch to residency for $485: Details

Kuwait has introduced a new pathway for certain foreign nationals to convert their entry visit visas into regular residency permits. This can be done without leaving the country, provided they meet specified eligibility conditions.

The new rule, which took effect immediately after its publication in the country's official gazette, could benefit eligible expatriates, including some Indian nationals living or travelling to Kuwait.

The decision has been issued by Kuwait's Interior Ministry under the country's residency regulations and sets out five categories of foreigners who can apply for a change in their visa status. Most eligible applicants will have to pay a one-time fee of KD 150 ($485), while domestic workers are exempt from the charge.

What has changed?

Under the new regulation, eligible foreign nationals can convert an entry visit visa into a regular residency permit after paying the prescribed fee. Earlier, such transitions were generally more restricted and often required separate procedures depending on the visa category.

According to the decision published in Kuwait Al-Youm, the country's official gazette, the new framework came into force immediately upon publication.

Who is eligible?

The Interior Ministry has identified five categories of expatriates who may benefit from the new rule.

These include:

Foreign nationals who entered Kuwait on government-issued entry visas sponsored by ministries, public institutions or government authorities. This category is limited to applicants holding university degrees or recognised technical qualifications.

Dependants of legally resident expatriates who entered Kuwait on dependent or tourist visas.

Foreign workers who entered on work visas, had already begun residency formalities, but had to leave Kuwait because of an emergency. They remain eligible if they returned within one month.

Domestic help and workers in similar categories, who are allowed to convert their visa status without paying the KD 150 fee.

Other exceptional cases approved by the Director General of the Residency Department under the powers provided in the new decision.

What is the fee?

Most eligible applicants must pay a one-time fee of KD 150 to convert their visit visa into a residency permit.

However, the regulation specifically exempts domestic helps and similar categories of workers from paying this amount.

What could this mean for Indian expatriates?

India is among the largest sources of expatriate workers in Kuwait. While the new rules are not aimed specifically at Indian nationals, eligible Indians who fall within the notified categories may benefit from a simpler route to obtain legal residency without having to restart the immigration process.

For professionals entering on government-sponsored visas, the new provision could make it easier to transition to long-term residence if they meet the qualification requirements. Similarly, eligible family members already in Kuwait on dependent or tourist visas may also be able to regularise their status under the revised rules.

Workers whose residency process was interrupted because of an emergency trip abroad may also find relief if they satisfy the return timeline specified by the authorities.

Flexibility for exceptional cases

One notable feature of the new regulation is that it gives the Director General of the Residency Department the authority to approve visa-to-residency transfers in cases they are not specifically listed under the published categories.

This provision could offer administrative flexibility where applicants have genuine circumstances that fall outside the standard eligibility criteria, although approvals would remain subject to the discretion of the authorities.

What applicants should keep in mind

Foreign nationals seeking to convert their visit visas into residency permits should ensure they:

Confirm that they fall within one of the eligible categories.

Meet any qualification or sponsorship requirements applicable to their case.

Complete residency procedures within the timelines prescribed by Kuwaiti authorities.

Pay the one-time KD 150 fee, where applicable.

As the regulation has already taken effect, eligible expatriates can begin applying under the revised framework in accordance with Kuwait's residency rules. Indian applicants may also consider checking with their employer, sponsor or the relevant Kuwaiti immigration authorities to understand the documentation and procedural requirements applicable to their specific case.