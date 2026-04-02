New PAN rules implemented: New forms, application and KYC rules explained

Permanent Account Number (PAN) application procedures have become more stringent from April 1, as new mandates under Income Tax rules enforce stricter identity verification while easing compliance for everyday transactions.

The changes, notified by the Central Board of Direct Taxes under G.S.R. 198(E), update procedures around PAN allotment and its mandatory use in financial transactions. For most individuals, the impact will be felt at two points: When applying for a PAN and while making high-value transactions.

New PAN forms replace 49A, 49AA

One of the most visible changes is the replacement of legacy PAN application forms. The earlier Form 49A and 49AA have been discontinued for fresh applications.

Four new forms have been introduced:

Form 93: Indian citizens (including NRIs with Indian passports)

Form 94: Indian entities such as companies, firms, and trusts

Form 95: Non-citizen individuals

Form 96: Foreign entities

Applicants must choose the correct form based on their status. A mismatch could lead to rejection or delays, particularly for first-time applicants such as salaried individuals, students, or new investors entering the tax system.

Applications will continue through the Income Tax e-filing portal or authorised intermediaries, with Aadhaar-based authentication where applicable.

Aadhaar no longer enough: extra proof for date of birth

The second major shift is around documentation. While Aadhaar remains central for identity and address verification, it is no longer sufficient on its own, especially for proving date of birth (DOB).

Under the updated rules, applicants must provide separate, explicit proof of DOB. Accepted documents include:

Birth certificate issued by a municipal authority or equivalent

Class 10 (matriculation) certificate

Passport, driving licence, or voter ID (if DOB is clearly mentioned)

For individuals born on or after October 1, 2023, the framework places clear emphasis on the birth certificate as a primary document.

Additional requirements apply in specific cases:

Minors: Parent or guardian documentation and photograph

NRIs/foreign applicants: Apostille or embassy-attested documents

Aadhaar-based e-KYC can still initiate the process, but applications may be rejected if supporting DOB documents are missing. “Moving away from Aadhaar-only PAN applications is aimed at tightening the verification process. Applicants will need to ensure that key details such as name and date of birth match across documents to avoid delays or rejection,” said Advocate Prateek Jha, Supreme Court of India.

What this means

The “instant PAN via Aadhaar” convenience is effectively diluted. First-time applicants should keep their birth certificate or Class 10 mark sheet ready. This also increases the importance of consistency, name, date of birth, and other details must align across Aadhaar and supporting documents to avoid future linking issues.

Higher thresholds reduce routine PAN quoting

In contrast to tighter onboarding rules, the government has relaxed when PAN needs to be quoted. The revised framework increases thresholds and, in some cases, shifts from per-transaction limits to annual aggregates.

Key changes include:

Banking transactions: PAN required only if cash deposits or withdrawals aggregate to Rs 10 lakh or more in a financial year (across accounts)

Property transactions: PAN mandatory if value exceeds Rs 20 lakh

Motor vehicle purchases: PAN needed above Rs 5 lakh

Hotel, restaurant, or event payments: Threshold increased to Rs 1 lakh

Other goods/services: Typically above Rs 2 lakh per transaction

Securities transactions: Above Rs 1 lakh per transaction

Credit card applications will continue to require PAN without any threshold.

In cases where an individual does not have a PAN, a declaration mechanism (Form 97) may be used in limited scenarios, with reporting obligations on the receiving entity. “Higher PAN thresholds should not be seen as lower scrutiny. Tax authorities are increasingly tracking transactions across systems, so even if fewer transactions require PAN upfront, overall monitoring is becoming more comprehensive,” Jha added.

What this means

For most households, routine transactions become less compliance-heavy. Small and mid-value payments will not trigger frequent PAN quoting.

However, the shift to annual aggregation means banks and tax authorities will track cumulative activity more closely.

Compliance still matters

Despite relaxed thresholds, enforcement around PAN validity remains strict. PAN must be linked with Aadhaar; failure to do so renders it inoperative.

An inoperative PAN can lead to:

Higher tax deducted at source (TDS) or tax collected at source (TCS)

Delays or denial of tax refunds

Restrictions in financial transactions

New correction forms have also been introduced for updating PAN details, indicating a move towards a more structured and standardised system.

For taxpayers, the takeaway is:

Applying for a PAN will require more documents

Routine financial transactions face fewer compliance triggers

Data consistency across documents has become critical

There is no direct impact on tax liability. However, better compliance at the application stage can reduce the risk of notices, mismatches, or transaction disruptions later.