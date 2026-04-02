Thursday, April 02, 2026 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / New PAN rules implemented: New forms, application and KYC rules explained

New PAN rules implemented: New forms, application and KYC rules explained

New Income Tax rules enforce stricter identity verification for applicants while raising thresholds for routine financial transactions

Pan card

Amit Kumar New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2026 | 12:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Permanent Account Number (PAN) application procedures have become more stringent from April 1, as new mandates under Income Tax rules enforce stricter identity verification while easing compliance for everyday transactions.
 
The changes, notified by the Central Board of Direct Taxes under G.S.R. 198(E), update procedures around PAN allotment and its mandatory use in financial transactions. For most individuals, the impact will be felt at two points: When applying for a PAN and while making high-value transactions.
 

New PAN forms replace 49A, 49AA

One of the most visible changes is the replacement of legacy PAN application forms. The earlier Form 49A and 49AA have been discontinued for fresh applications.
 
 
Four new forms have been introduced:
 
Form 93: Indian citizens (including NRIs with Indian passports)

Also Read

Army, LoC

From Naxalbari to near-endgame: Tracing the rise and fall of Naxalism in India

The evolving dynamics of state-level politics in India highlight the increasing prominence of welfare schemes and subsidies as decisive factors in elections. Often criticised as “revdi culture”, these promises have become central to political manifes

Why Maharashtra government has closed 6.8 million Ladki Bahin accounts

Dementia

A simple blood test may predict dementia risk decades before symptoms

Ravi Varma's 'Yashoda and Krishna'

Cyrus Poonawalla buys Ravi Varma's 'Yashoda and Krishna' for record ₹167 cr

Birthright citizenship

US birthright citizenship explained: Who is impacted & why Trump opposes it

 
Form 94: Indian entities such as companies, firms, and trusts
 
Form 95: Non-citizen individuals
 
Form 96: Foreign entities
 
Applicants must choose the correct form based on their status. A mismatch could lead to rejection or delays, particularly for first-time applicants such as salaried individuals, students, or new investors entering the tax system.
 
Applications will continue through the Income Tax e-filing portal or authorised intermediaries, with Aadhaar-based authentication where applicable.
 

Aadhaar no longer enough: extra proof for date of birth

The second major shift is around documentation. While Aadhaar remains central for identity and address verification, it is no longer sufficient on its own, especially for proving date of birth (DOB).
 
Under the updated rules, applicants must provide separate, explicit proof of DOB. Accepted documents include:
 
  • Birth certificate issued by a municipal authority or equivalent
  • Class 10 (matriculation) certificate
  • Passport, driving licence, or voter ID (if DOB is clearly mentioned)
For individuals born on or after October 1, 2023, the framework places clear emphasis on the birth certificate as a primary document.
 
Additional requirements apply in specific cases:
 
Minors: Parent or guardian documentation and photograph
 
NRIs/foreign applicants: Apostille or embassy-attested documents 
 
Aadhaar-based e-KYC can still initiate the process, but applications may be rejected if supporting DOB documents are missing.  “Moving away from Aadhaar-only PAN applications is aimed at tightening the verification process. Applicants will need to ensure that key details such as name and date of birth match across documents to avoid delays or rejection,” said Advocate Prateek Jha, Supreme Court of India.
 

What this means

The “instant PAN via Aadhaar” convenience is effectively diluted. First-time applicants should keep their birth certificate or Class 10 mark sheet ready. This also increases the importance of consistency, name, date of birth, and other details must align across Aadhaar and supporting documents to avoid future linking issues.
 

Higher thresholds reduce routine PAN quoting

In contrast to tighter onboarding rules, the government has relaxed when PAN needs to be quoted. The revised framework increases thresholds and, in some cases, shifts from per-transaction limits to annual aggregates.
 
Key changes include:
 
Banking transactions: PAN required only if cash deposits or withdrawals aggregate to Rs 10 lakh or more in a financial year (across accounts)
 
Property transactions: PAN mandatory if value exceeds Rs 20 lakh
 
Motor vehicle purchases: PAN needed above Rs 5 lakh
 
Hotel, restaurant, or event payments: Threshold increased to Rs 1 lakh
 
Other goods/services: Typically above Rs 2 lakh per transaction
 
Securities transactions: Above Rs 1 lakh per transaction
 
Credit card applications will continue to require PAN without any threshold.
 
In cases where an individual does not have a PAN, a declaration mechanism (Form 97) may be used in limited scenarios, with reporting obligations on the receiving entity.  “Higher PAN thresholds should not be seen as lower scrutiny. Tax authorities are increasingly tracking transactions across systems, so even if fewer transactions require PAN upfront, overall monitoring is becoming more comprehensive,” Jha added.
 
What this means
 
For most households, routine transactions become less compliance-heavy. Small and mid-value payments will not trigger frequent PAN quoting.
 
However, the shift to annual aggregation means banks and tax authorities will track cumulative activity more closely.
 

Compliance still matters

Despite relaxed thresholds, enforcement around PAN validity remains strict. PAN must be linked with Aadhaar; failure to do so renders it inoperative.
 
An inoperative PAN can lead to:
 
  • Higher tax deducted at source (TDS) or tax collected at source (TCS)
  • Delays or denial of tax refunds
  • Restrictions in financial transactions
 
New correction forms have also been introduced for updating PAN details, indicating a move towards a more structured and standardised system.
 
For taxpayers, the takeaway is:
 
Applying for a PAN will require more documents
 
Routine financial transactions face fewer compliance triggers
 
Data consistency across documents has become critical
 
There is no direct impact on tax liability. However, better compliance at the application stage can reduce the risk of notices, mismatches, or transaction disruptions later. 
 

More From This Section

Job sector, jobs, hiring

Want to stay employable? India's top skills for the next 5 years revealed

real estate

Disclose high-value property gifts, taxable or exempt, in tax returnpremium

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

ITR forms for AY27: What's changed, how to choose, mistakes to avoid

Home Loan, Loan, Home, House

Property transfer after a co-owner's death: What personal law says

Gold prices

Gold loans boom, first-time borrowers add push to credit growth: Report

Topics : BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2026 | 12:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayH-1B Visa Changes from April 1Gold and Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayStock Market Crash TodayTATA Moters PV ShareRealme 16 Launch TodayIran Hits Haifa PortPersonal Finance