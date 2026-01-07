Wednesday, January 07, 2026 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US Embassy warns Indian students of breaking laws, says visa is a privilege

Last year, the US Embassy also cautioned citizens against remaining in America beyond their authorised stay, saying violators risk deportation and a lifelong entry ban

From 2009 to 2024, a total of 15,564 Indian nationals have been deported by the US through chartered and commercial flights.Photo: Shutterstock

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 4:58 PM IST

The United States Embassy in India on Wednesday said that a US visa is "a privilege, not a right," warning Indian students that their visas can be revoked if they break the law.
 
In an X post, the US Embassy said, "Breaking US laws can have serious consequences for your student visa. If you are arrested or violate any laws, your visa may be revoked, you may be deported, and you could be ineligible for future US visas. Follow the rules and don’t jeopardise your travel. A US visa is a privilege, not a right."
 
Last year, the US Embassy also cautioned citizens against remaining in America beyond their authorised stay, saying violators risk deportation and a lifelong entry ban.
 

Crackdown on Immigration

The US has intensified its scrutiny of immigration laws, with authorities frequently referring to unauthorised immigrants as "illegal aliens." The government has not only tightened visa regulations but also carried out multiple large-scale deportations.
 
Last year, the US deported several Indian citizens, many of whom had entered the country through the so-called 'Dunki route', an illegal migration pathway that often involves dangerous journeys via South and Central America.

According to the data shared by the government, between January and March 2025, a total of 388 Indian nationals were deported to India from the US. Separately, the US deported 55 Indian nationals through Panama. Of the total deportees,126 were from Punjab, followed by Haryana (110) and Gujarat (74).
 
From 2009 to 2024, a total of 15,564 Indian nationals have been deported by the US through chartered and commercial flights.

India-US relations

Relations between India and the US have been turbulent since the imposition of 50 per cent tariffs, including a 25 per cent penalty on purchases of Russian crude, which came into effect in August 2025.
 
Despite the strain, both US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have repeatedly emphasised that they continue to share a strong friendship. However, no trade deal has been reached so far.

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 4:58 PM IST

