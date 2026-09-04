US green card: Indian EB-1 applicants face risk of visa numbers running out

Applicants waiting for US employment-based green cards could face another hurdle before the end of the fiscal year, with the US State Department warning that EB-1 visa numbers may run out because of heavy demand.

The warning is significant for Indians because the EB-2 category is already unavailable and EB-3 applicants face a queue stretching back more than a decade. The latest development means even applicants in the priority EB-1 category cannot assume that visa numbers will remain available until September 30.

Why is EB-1 India under pressure?

The State Department, in its September 2026 Visa Bulletin, said demand from applicants chargeable to India has been high enough to potentially exhaust the country’s available EB-1 allocation before the fiscal year closes.

If the allocation is reached, the department could make EB-1 India “unavailable” temporarily. It said the situation would continue to be monitored and that adjustments could be made if necessary.

The US fiscal year ends on September 30. Therefore, applicants with cases close to the cutoff could face particular uncertainty during the final weeks of September.

EB-1 is the first employment-based preference category and generally covers:

People with extraordinary ability in their field

Outstanding professors and researchers

Certain multinational executives and managers

For September, the EB-1 India final action date is October 15, 2022. This means applicants generally need a priority date earlier than this date for a green card number to be available for final approval, subject to other requirements.

The dates-for-filing cutoff for EB-1 India is later, at December 1, 2023.

EB-2 remains unavailable for Indians

The pressure is greater in EB-2. The category is listed as "U", or unavailable, for India in the September Visa Bulletin, following the same status in August.

EB-2 covers professionals with advanced degrees and people who can demonstrate exceptional ability.

For Indians already in this queue, the latest bulletin provides little immediate relief. The dates-for-filing cutoff for EB-2 India is January 15, 2015.

EB-3 queue stretches back to 2014

Indian applicants in EB-3 also continue to face a substantial wait.

The EB-3 India final action date is January 1, 2014, meaning the US is currently processing cases with priority dates before that cutoff for final action.

The disparity with applicants from other countries is stark. For September, the EB-3 final action date is September 1, 2024, for countries not separately listed in the bulletin.

For India, the dates-for-filing cutoff for EB-3 is January 15, 2015.

Why do Indians face such long waits?

The issue is the combination of high demand and statutory limits on employment-based immigration.

For fiscal year 2026, the worldwide employment-based preference limit is 186,317. US immigration law also generally limits the number of employment-based and family-based preference visas that can go to nationals of any one country to 7 per cent of the applicable annual total, subject to the rules governing the allocation of unused numbers.

India has a very large pool of employment-based applicants, particularly in technology and other professional fields. As a result, country-level limits can translate into much longer queues for Indian applicants than for people from countries with lower demand.

What should Indian applicants do?

Applicants should distinguish between final action dates and dates for filing. A filing-date movement does not mean that a green card can immediately be issued.

Those in the US seeking adjustment of status should also check which Visa Bulletin chart the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has authorised for use in September.

For EB-1 applicants, the immediate issue is whether visa numbers remain available through the end of September. Even if the category becomes unavailable, that does not necessarily mean an application is permanently rejected; rather, visa number availability can become a temporary constraint until numbers become available again.