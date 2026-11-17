The American dream of pursuing a postgraduate degree and building a career in the United States may be losing some of its appeal among Indian students. Enrolment of Indian students at US universities fell 6.5 per cent to 339,435 in the 2025-26 academic year, down from 363,019 a year earlier, according to the latest Open Doors Report on International Educational Exchange released by the Institute of International Education (IIE).

The decline was particularly sharp at the graduate level, where Indian enrolments plunged 34 per cent to 116,609 from 177,892 in 2024-25. Undergraduate enrolments, by comparison, fell just 1 per cent to 39,711.

However, the data reveals a contrasting trend in post-study employment. The number of Indian students participating in Optional Practical Training (OPT), which allows eligible international graduates to gain work experience in the US, increased 27 per cent to 182,201 from 143,740.

India nevertheless retained its position as the largest source of international students in the US for the third consecutive year, accounting for 29.6 per cent of the total international student population.

The numbers come amid tightening immigration policies under the Trump administration, increased scrutiny of student visas and uncertainty over the ability of international graduates to remain and work in the country.

“The data again reflect the harsh reality that the barriers the U.S. government is putting in place to block talented international students are having a real impact,” said Fanta Aw, NAFSA executive director and CEO. “All Americans will feel the effects as international students’ tuition payments, local spending, and contributions to U.S. excellence in research and innovation diminish."

New student enrolments fall nearly 18%

The slowdown is not restricted to India. The total number of international students at US universities declined 2.7 per cent to 1,146,163 in 2025-26, compared with 1,177,766 in the previous academic year.

More concerning is the decline in fresh enrolments. The number of new international students entering US universities for the first time fell 17.7 per cent to 228,123, from 277,118 in 2024-25.

Graduate education bore the brunt of the decline. International graduate enrolments fell 13.4 per cent to 423,078, while undergraduate enrolments remained broadly stable at 356,165, down 0.3 per cent.

China, the second-largest source of international students, also recorded a decline, with its student population falling 4.3 per cent to 254,458.

A further 9% fall in international enrolments

An additional warning signal has emerged from IIE's Fall 2026 Snapshot survey, released alongside the annual Open Doors report.

Based on responses from 809 US higher education institutions, the survey found that overall international student enrolments fell 9 per cent in autumn 2026 compared with the previous year. New international student enrolments declined 15 per cent.

Graduate enrolments fell 15 per cent, compared with a 3 per cent decline at the undergraduate level. Participation in OPT also fell 6 per cent, marking a reversal from the growth recorded in the previous academic year.

The survey found that 88 per cent of institutions attributed enrolment challenges to the visa application process, while 70 per cent cited travel restrictions. Around 60 per cent pointed to students choosing other countries, while 45 per cent cited the cost of studying in the US.

OPT uncertainty could change the equation

One of the biggest attractions of studying in the US has traditionally been the opportunity to gain work experience after graduation through OPT.

However, the programme has come under scrutiny. The Department of Homeland Security has proposed requiring educational institutions to pay a $70,000 fee for every student participating in OPT. The proposal has not been finalised.

The administration has also sought to introduce a four-year limit on the period international students can remain in the country without federal approval. A judge has temporarily blocked the rule.

The latest IIE survey found that 95 per cent of institutions believed prospective international students would consider other countries if OPT opportunities were restricted.

The potential consequences extend beyond universities. International students contributed $39.9 billion to the US economy and supported 309,409 jobs during the 2025-26 academic year, according to a separate analysis by NAFSA, the Association of International Educators, and JB International.

This represented a 7 per cent decline in economic activity, or $3 billion, compared with the previous academic year, with more than 46,000 fewer jobs supported.

For autumn 2026, NAFSA estimated a further $2.4 billion decline in economic contributions, equivalent to more than 31,000 fewer jobs.

Visa uncertainty and global competition reshape choices

Experts say immigration policies are not the only factor behind the decline. Rising tuition costs, increasing competition from universities in other countries and uncertainty over research funding are also influencing student decisions.

Mirka Martel, head of research, evaluation and learning at IIE, has pointed to the growing number of countries actively investing in international student recruitment. This is giving students more destination choices than they had a decade ago.

Veena Dubal, general counsel of the American Association of University Professors, said the political climate was affecting how families viewed the US as a study destination.

“No one aspires to send their kids to get educated in the U.S.,” Veena Dubal, general counsel for the American Association of University Professors told AP.

“It feels like an unsafe place. That’s the message that the Trump administration has been sending to families all over the world and they’re listening.”

The impact is also visible at individual universities. Cleveland State University reported a 46 per cent decline in international enrolments over two years, from 1,542 in fall 2025 to 828 in fall 2026. The university estimated that this could affect its budget by $2 million-$4 million.

Sarah Spreitzer, vice president at the American Council on Education, which represents college and university presidents, told AP that substantial immigration bills are unlikely while Trump remains president. But she said congressional oversight might halt new policies targeted at international students.

“Those types of things could provide more certainty for our international students that there’s not just going to be these sudden or unexplainable changes,” Spreitzer said. With inputs from AP