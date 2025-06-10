Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 02:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / US resumes Harvard visa: 'Your dreams matter,' say consultants to Indians

US resumes Harvard visa: 'Your dreams matter,' say consultants to Indians

After a Boston court blocked Trump's ban, the US has resumed visa issuance for international students at Harvard University

Harvard University

Harvard University. Photo: Reuters

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a much-needed relief for foreign students, the US State Department has directed all consular sections to resume issuing student and exchange visitor visas for Harvard University.
 
The instruction follows a federal court order in Boston that temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s directive banning international students from studying at the university. The court's decision came as a major reassurance for Indian students, who form one of the largest international cohorts in the US.
 
Indian education consultants welcomed the move, calling it a vital course correction.
 
“The recent hearing in the US federal court resulted in a decision allowing international students to move on from a regulation that would have prevented them from continuing their studies at globally renowned institutions such as Harvard,” said Mamta Shekhawat, founder of Gradding.com, told Business Standard.
 
 
She added, “This is a moment of great relief for the student community. Especially talking about the Indian students, they have access to global opportunities again, which was taken away from them by the US government.”

Also Read

Harvard University

US resumes Harvard student visa processing after judge blocks Trump ban

Harvard, Harvard University

Harvard talks to peer institutes as Trump blocks foreign student intake

Harvard University

Harvard gains support from top US universities in Trump funding battle

The Yale University campus in New Haven, Connecticut.

Yale's $2.5 billion private equity sale tests its vaunted endowment model

PremiumHarvard, Harvard University

Students unsure, experts wary of Trump's Harvard ban despite court stay

 
Court pushback and diplomatic orders
 
A diplomatic cable dated June 6, signed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, directed embassies worldwide to comply with the order. The cable said the directive was “in accordance with” a temporary restraining order issued by US District Judge Allison Burroughs.
 
The judge’s ruling temporarily blocks Trump’s proclamation from taking effect, at least until further legal proceedings are completed. The administration had cited national security concerns as justification for the entry ban.
 
Tensions between Harvard and the Trump administration have escalated in recent months. The US government has frozen over $2.2 billion in grants to the university and has floated the idea of revoking its tax-exempt status. Harvard has responded with a series of legal challenges.
 
Although the State Department has not released a public statement, the June 6 cable clarified that all other student visa guidelines—including social media checks and scrutiny of applicants’ online presence—remain in place.
 
Indian students impacted by changing rules
 
With over 330,000 Indian students studying in the US last year, India has become the largest source of international students for American institutions.
 
Saurabh Arora, founder and CEO of University Living, said such changes carry real weight. “Every policy shift, therefore, carries real weight,” he told Business Standard.
 
“While the court’s decision is welcome, it also highlights the need for caution. The visa process is becoming more rigorous. Students must be more mindful of their digital presence, prepare their documents thoroughly, and stay authentic during interviews,” Arora said.
 
Sanjog Anand, co-founder of Rostrum Education, drew parallels with the 2020 standoff between the Trump administration and Harvard and MIT during the Covid-19 pandemic.
 
“Over the past few days, several students faced delays due to new visa directives that introduced additional checks and uncertainty. But, as we’ve seen before, these moments often pass, just as they did in 2020,” Anand said.
 
“This ruling provides clarity and stability, ensuring that students can continue to pursue their dreams of studying at prestigious institutions like Harvard, without the uncertainty that had previously surrounded their plans,” said Abhijit Zaveri, founder and director at Career Mosaic.
 
Zaveri said it reinforces the importance of academic exchange and the contribution of international students, especially from India, to the US education system.
 
Anand added, “Beyond the economic impact, they represent something even more valuable: the exchange of ideas, cultures, and aspirations that define world-class education.”
 
Harvard is behaving now: Trump
 
Speaking at the Oval Office last Friday during a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, President Trump remarked, “We want to have foreign students come. We're very honoured by it, but we want to see their list.”
 
Referring to Harvard, he said, “Harvard didn't want to give us the list. They're going to be giving us the list now. I think they're starting to behave, actually, if you want to know the truth.”
 
For Indian consultants, a moment of reassurance
 
Shekhawat said the ruling was not just a legal win but also a morale boost for aspiring students.
 
“I have witnessed closely the efforts and dedication study abroad aspirants put into their educational journeys. This ruling ensures academic stability and sends a strong message that barriers to global opportunities cannot be sustained,” she said.
 
“The right of students to seek academic excellence in the best institutes across the world must be safeguarded at all costs. This ruling helps provide much-needed clarity and assures them that their dreams still do matter,” Shekhawat added.

More From This Section

New Zealand

New Zealand launches 10-year parent visa to attract skilled migrants

germany, berlin

Germany ends fast-track citizenship, halts refugee family reunions

PremiumTravelers, travelling, Airport, Plane

Southeast Asia courts Indian travellers with easier visas, flight deals

PremiumEB-5 visa

EB-5 programme gains ground amid rising uncertainty around US visas

Los Angeles Protest, Protest

Los Angeles immigration raids: What's happening & how Indians can stay safe

Topics : Donald Trump Harvard University US immigration policy BS Web Reports immigration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 2:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRaj Shamani PodcastDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon