US speeds up R-1 visas, ending mandatory one-year wait for returnees
New policy allows foreign religious workers holding the visa to re-apply for entry immediately after their five-year term expires
Amit Kumar New Delhi
Listen to This Article
The United States (US) has announced a significant change in the non-immigrant R-1 visa issued to religious workers, eliminating the mandatory one-year waiting period abroad for such people seeking to return to the country after their visas expire.
The visal allows foreign religious workers to serve in US-based faith organisations for up to five years. Under previous regulations, those reaching the five-year limit were required to leave the country and remain abroad for at least 12 months before reapplying. The rule often disrupted the work of religious institutions, leaving communities without their trusted clergy and non-ministerial staff for extended periods.
New rule reduces wait times
The interim final rule, effective immediately, removes this one-year foreign residency requirement. While religious workers must still leave the US at the end of their maximum stay, they can now apply for re-entry in R-1 status without a prolonged gap.
“Pastors, priests, nuns, and rabbis are essential to the social and moral fabric of this country. We remain committed to finding ways to support and empower these organisations in their critical work,” said a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). The rule aligns with President Donald Trump’s Executive Order 14205, which established the White House Faith Office to facilitate the work of faith-based organisations.
Impact on religious organisations and visa supply
The change also addresses long-standing visa supply challenges. “The demand for visas within the EB-4 category has exceeded the supply for many years,” DHS noted. Reforms by the Department of State in 2023 had already extended wait times for religious workers, leaving some unable to renew their R-1 visas within the previous limits. By removing the foreign residency requirement, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services aims to reduce interruptions in service for religious institutions.
Key points to note:
- R-1 visas remain capped at a maximum five-year stay per term.
- Religious workers must still leave the US once their visa expires.
- No minimum period outside the US is now required before re-entry.
- The rule is open for public comments for 60 days after publication in the Federal Register.
More From This Section
Topics : US Visas US visa norm BS Web Reports
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 3:35 PM IST