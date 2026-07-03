US visa uncertainty fuels talent drain: 65% employers lose foreign workers

US employers are increasingly losing foreign professionals because of immigration and visa-related hurdles, with nearly two-thirds reporting at least one such departure over the past year, according to Envoy Global's latest US Corporate Immigration Trends Report.

The survey conducted by the immigration law firm revealed that 65 per cent of employers said they lost a foreign national employee due to visa-related issues in the past 12 months, up sharply from 53 per cent in 2025. The situation is even more acute among companies with large H-1B workforces, where 76 per cent reported losing employees because of immigration challenges.

The report suggests employers are grappling with a combination of visa processing delays, policy uncertainty and heightened scrutiny, prompting some foreign professionals to leave the US altogether or relocate to countries with more predictable immigration systems.

"As talent loss accelerates, employers are increasingly turning to global parking, nearshoring and offshoring to retain critical skills and maintain business continuity. In 2026, 68% of companies expect to turn to nearshoring or offshoring to address immigration barriers and domestic labor shortages," said the report.

The trend comes amid broader changes to the US immigration landscape. Since 2025, employers have faced tighter scrutiny of visa applications and higher compliance requirements, making workforce planning more difficult for sectors that rely heavily on international talent, particularly technology, healthcare, engineering and professional services.

The report indicates that companies are increasingly rethinking their talent mobility strategies. Many employers are accelerating green card sponsorships, exploring alternative visa categories and relocating employees to countries such as Canada and the UK while awaiting US immigration approvals.

"Financial and professional services, along with technology, report the strongest pivot toward global redistribution," said Nicole Hartnett, Managing Attorney at Corporate Immigration Partners.

The findings add to growing concerns that prolonged immigration uncertainty could weaken the United States' ability to attract and retain global talent at a time when countries are competing aggressively for highly skilled professionals.

The report also highlights that employers are adapting their immigration strategies to reduce workforce disruptions. Many organisations are filing petitions earlier, expanding the use of alternative visa categories and strengthening long-term immigration planning to improve employee retention and minimise the risk of losing critical talent.

For employers with significant H-1B workforces, the challenge is particularly acute. More than three-quarters of such organisations reported losing foreign national employees because of visa-related issues, reflecting the growing pressure on businesses that depend on specialised international talent.

Envoy Global said the findings point to a shift in how employers view corporate immigration. Rather than treating it solely as a compliance function, businesses are increasingly integrating immigration planning into broader workforce and talent strategies as competition for global talent intensifies.