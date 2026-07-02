Poland work visa route: A lower-cost path to EU residency for Indians

As European residency-by-investment options become costlier and restrictive, Poland is emerging as a lower-capital alternative for Indian professionals looking for a long-term route into the European Union (EU). Unlike golden visa programmes that require large investments in property or funds, Poland’s residency pathway is based on employment, making it accessible to applicants who can secure a genuine job opportunity.

“Poland’s work-based residency model offers entry into the European Union without any investment requirement. The pathway is employment-led rather than investment-led, which significantly reduces the financial barrier for skilled and semi-skilled workers from India,” said Andri Boiko, founder and global chief executive officer of Garant IN, which provides citizenship by investment and residency services.

The route is built around obtaining a Polish work permit, followed by a national D visa for entry and a temporary residence permit that allows a longer stay. For Indian workers and professionals, the model provides a structured route to live and work in Europe without committing substantial capital upfront.

A work-based alternative to golden visas

Several European countries have tightened their residency-by-investment schemes in recent years, with higher financial requirements and stricter eligibility conditions. In comparison, Poland’s model focuses on employment credentials rather than investment capacity.

“Unlike traditional investment migration routes that require substantial capital outlay, Poland’s work-based residency model is anchored in employment. There is no minimum investment threshold, making it relevant for skilled professionals, entrepreneurs and globally mobile Indians who want to establish a European base without locking in large capital,” Boiko said.

The first step is securing a work permit issued through the regional authorities in Poland. This permit becomes the foundation for the applicant’s legal entry and later residence application.

How the Poland residency process works

The process involves multiple stages:

Work permit approval: The applicant first requires a work permit from the Polish authorities. The process generally takes around two months and can be managed remotely through legal representatives.

National D visa application: After receiving the work permit, the applicant applies for a national D visa, which typically takes around two to four weeks for processing.

Arrival and residence application: After reaching Poland, the applicant completes the temporary residence permit formalities.

Residence card approval: The final residence permit process generally takes a few months and provides a three-year temporary residence card.

The D visa itself is mainly an entry document. To continue staying in Poland, the applicant usually transitions to a temporary residence permit linked to employment.

“After at least five years of uninterrupted legal stay, applicants may become eligible for long-term EU resident status, subject to requirements such as stable income, health insurance and knowledge of the Polish language,” Boiko said.

Who can apply under this route?

The pathway is available to non-EU nationals, including Indians, who have a legitimate job offer from a Polish employer and meet the required documentation standards.

The strongest applicants are generally those with:

A valid employment contract

Employer-supported work authorisation

Health insurance coverage

Accommodation arrangements

Financial capacity to manage the initial relocation period

For Indian families, the primary applicant usually moves first through employment, while spouse and children may join through dependent residence routes, depending on individual circumstances.

Employment flexibility is a key advantage

One of the major attractions of Poland’s residence permit is the access it provides to the labour market.

“Unlike employer-specific visa structures seen in some countries, this residence framework provides broader employment flexibility. Individuals can work, change employers and explore professional opportunities within the legal framework,” Boiko said.

This flexibility can be important for professionals who want to build a career in Europe rather than remain tied to a single employer.

Costs involved in the process

While Poland’s route does not require investment, applicants still need to account for regular financial commitments.

“The programme does not depend on a large qualifying investment. The real qualifying asset is employability,” Boiko said.

The costs include:

Monthly tax obligations of around €280 (approximately Rs 25,000), which are required to maintain residency compliance.

Optional renewal assistance through advisory firms, which may cost around €2,000-€2,500 (approximately Rs 1.8-2.3 lakh), though applicants can also manage renewals independently.

Compared with investment migration programmes that can involve multi-crore commitments, the financial entry point is significantly lower.

Long-term residency and citizenship pathway

For applicants seeking permanent settlement, Poland provides a gradual route.

The broad pathway includes:

Long-term residency eligibility after five years of continuous legal stay.

Potential citizenship eligibility after ten years, subject to legal compliance and integration requirements.

For Indian professionals, this creates a route that combines employment, European mobility and the possibility of long-term settlement.

Why Poland is gaining attention among Indians

Growing visa restrictions, changing immigration policies and rising costs of investor programmes have encouraged many professionals to explore alternative residency options.

“Poland represents a middle ground for Indian applicants, combining affordability, flexibility and a defined route towards EU residency without the financial burden of traditional golden visas,” Boiko said.

The attraction is not simply that the route is cheaper, but that it changes the basis of qualification. Instead of wealth being the primary requirement, employment and skills become the deciding factors.

As more Indian professionals look for international career opportunities and residency diversification, Poland’s work-to-residency pathway could become a more prominent option within Europe’s evolving migration landscape.