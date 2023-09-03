Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.86%)
65387.16 + 555.75
Nifty (0.94%)
19435.30 + 181.50
Nifty Smallcap (1.61%)
5709.70 + 90.30
Nifty Midcap (0.84%)
39445.60 + 326.95
Nifty Bank (1.02%)
44436.10 + 446.95
Heatmap

Railway gives priority to passenger safety, invests 54% more funds on it

It has also made considerable fund utilisation in various infrastructure projects, such as new lines, doubling, gauge conversion and enhancing passenger amenities, said railway ministry

Source: Indian Railways Twitter grab

Source: Indian Railways Twitter grab

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2023 | 6:15 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prioritising the safety of train passengers, the Indian Railway has made approximately 54 per cent more fund utilisation in the last five months compared to last year's corresponding period.
Besides safety, it has also made considerable fund utilisation in various infrastructure projects, such as new lines, doubling, gauge conversion and enhancing passenger amenities, between April 1 and August 31, the railway ministry said on Saturday.
"Indian Railways has witnessed approximately 48 per cent capital expenditure utilisation (highest ever) in the first five months of this financial year till August 2023," according to a press statement issued by the Ministry of Railway.
"Safety of the passengers is paramount in Railways. A significant sum has been invested in enhancing safety-related works. The capex utilisation is approximately 54 per cent in comparison to the last year's corresponding period," the statement added.
During this period, the national transporter has earned a revenue of Rs 1 lakh crore, including revenue from the freight segment, passenger segment and other sundry revenue.
"In terms of freight loading, Indian Railways has achieved 634.66 MT during April 1, 2023 to August 31, 2023, compared to 620.88 MT over the corresponding period of last year," the ministry said.

Also Read

For speed and safety on the tracks, Indian Railways has problems to solve

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

First batch of Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be out by March next year

How to book train insurance for less than a rupee, claim up to Rs 10 lakh

Uttarakhand CM Dhami unveils logo, website for investors' summit

J-K's Dhangri village killing: NIA arrests two for harbouring terrorists

Groundwater depletion rates could triple in India due to irrigation: Report

Chandrayaan-3 rover has completed its tasks, is set into sleep mode: Isro

Railways achieve freight loading of 634.66 MT between Apr 1 and Aug 31

According to a broad break-up of freight loading, the loading of iron ore in the period was 70.84 MT -- 15.56 per cent more than the 61.3 MT achieved in the corresponding period of last year.
Similarly, pig iron and finished steel loading was 28.42 MT compared to the 26.16 MT achieved in the corresponding period of last year, recording a growth of 8.63 per cent.
"The loading of fertiliser in the same period is 24.13 MT over 22.25 MT achieved in the corresponding period of last year, which shows growth of 8.45 per cent," the statement said.
"In the same period, cement loading is 63.29 MT over 59.44 MT achieved in the corresponding period of last year, which shows growth of 6.48 per cent," it added.
According to the ministry, the loading of container services in the same period was 34.31 MT compared to the 32.6 MT achieved in the corresponding period of last year, registering a growth of 5.22 per cent.
So far as petroleum, oil and lubricant (POL) are concerned, the loading was 20.59 MT compared to the 19.91 MT achieved in the corresponding period of last year, recording a growth of 3.41 per cent.
"The loading of coal during the same period is 311.53 MT over 305.39 MT achieved in the corresponding period of last year," the ministry said, adding, "In addition to above, automobile transportation by rail has shown a growth of 26 per cent, whereas earnings from automobile have shown a jump of 24.5 per cent."

It said in the month of August, the railways loaded 126.95 MT against the 119.33 MT achieved in August 2022, recording a growth of 6.38 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Railways Railway Ministry funding train

First Published: Sep 03 2023 | 6:14 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance RetailICC World Cup TicketsLPG Gas Cylinders PriceGST CollectionMotorola G84 5G Launch in India

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon