15 PFI workers sentenced to death for Ranjith Sreenivasan's murder

The Alappuzha court in Kerala on Tuesday handed over a death sentence to all the 15 Popular Front of India (PFI) workers who were convicted of murdering Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ranjith Sreenivasan.

Mavelikkara Additional District Judge V G Sreedevi pronounced the sentence.

The prosecution had sought the maximum sentence for the convicts, stating that they were a "trained killer squad" and that the cruel and diabolical manner in which the victim was killed in front of his mother, infant, and wife brought it within the ambit of the "rarest of the rarest" of crimes.

Ranjith Sreenivasan, BJP OBC Morcha state secretary, was brutally attacked and allegedly killed in his home in front of his family by activists affiliated with PFI and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) on December 19, 2021.

The BJP leader's murder occurred just hours after SDPI leader K S Shan was killed by a gang on the night of December 18 while he was returning home in Alappuzha.

(This is a developing story)