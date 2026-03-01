Real estate company's CEO arrested for duping lawyers of ₹6 cr in Gurugram

The CEO of a real estate company has been arrested here for allegedly duping several lawyers of Rs 6 crore on the pretext of investing their money in a project that he claimed would give good returns, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Puneet Beriwala (62), CEO of Vipul Limited and resident of Gurugram's Sector 42, was arrested on Friday. A court sent him to two-day police custody on Saturday, police said.

In a complaint filed on October 1 last year, some lawyers alleged that they invested Rs 6 crore in Vipul Limited in 2024 for a project after Beriwala promised them good returns.

However, after receiving the money, Beriwala stopped responding. Despite repeated requests, he did not return the money, the complaint stated.

In August last year, the complainants had staged a protest outside V Club here, raising slogans and demanding strict action against Beriwala.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at Shivaji Nagar police station against Beriwala and his associates, Sunil Bhandari and Praveen Gupta. The investigation of the case was assigned to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW-2), police said.

After Beriwala was arrested on Friday, he told police that he invested the money taken from the lawyers in other projects, they said.

"We are questioning the accused after taking him on police remand and are conducting raids to nab his associates," a Gurugram Police spokesperson said.