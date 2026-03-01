Sunday, March 01, 2026 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Delhi air quality remains in 'poor' category, mercury set to cross 30°C

Delhi air quality remains in 'poor' category, mercury set to cross 30°C

Air quality in Delhi remained in the 'poor' category on Sunday as the mercury rose, with Delhi recording its hottest February day in three years on Saturday

air pollution, delhi pollution

Delhi recorded its hottest February day in three years on Saturday, with the maximum temperature touching 32.5 degrees Celsius. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 9:49 AM IST
Delhi’s air quality remained in the “poor” category on Sunday even as temperatures rose with the fading winter. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) at Anand Vihar was recorded at 296, placing it in the “poor” category.
 
The 24-hour average AQI stood at 248 on Saturday, compared to 200 a day earlier, marking a sharp deterioration from “moderate” to “poor”.
 
This February is now recorded as the most polluted in three years, according to CPCB data.
 
Area-wise AQI levels
 
Several parts of the city reported concerning readings:
 

Ashok Vihar: 193 (Moderate)
Bawana: 230 (Poor)
RK Puram: 204 (Poor)
Rohini: 278 (Poor)
Punjabi Bagh: 336 (Very Poor)
Mundka: 270 (Poor)
 
According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".
 
Political sparring over pollution
 
The Congress criticised the Delhi government over worsening air quality, accusing it of failing to implement its “clean air plan”.
 
Congress leader Ajay Maken cited a sharp rise in PM2.5 levels over the past 24 hours across multiple monitoring stations, alleging that pollution levels have worsened compared to 2021, reported PTI.
 
“Delhi’s air is getting worse, not better,” he said, adding that the pollution spike comes despite the end of peak winter.
 
Delhi weather forecast
 
Delhi recorded its hottest February day in three years on Saturday, with the maximum temperature touching 32.5 degrees Celsius. The last higher reading was 33.6 degrees Celsius on February 20, 2023, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
 
The IMD has forecast mainly clear skies for Sunday, with strong surface winds (15–25 kmph) during the day and mist in the morning hours. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may remain near 14 degrees Celsius.
 
Despite the seasonal transition towards summer, air quality continues to remain a concern in the national capital.

Topics : Air Quality Index Delhi air quality Air quality Delhi weather BS Web Reports

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 9:49 AM IST

