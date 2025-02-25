Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 01:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 1984 riots: Sikh community demands death penalty for Sajjan Kumar

1984 riots: Sikh community demands death penalty for Sajjan Kumar

Some members of the Sikh community on Tuesday demanded death penalty for former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar ahead of the verdict by a special court in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

Sajjan Kumar

Sajjan Kumar | Image: X

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Some members of the Sikh community on Tuesday demanded death penalty for former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar ahead of the verdict by a special court in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja is likely to pronounce order on the quantum of punishment for Kumar in relation to the alleged killings of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh in Delhi's Saraswati Vihar on November 1, 1984.

Gurlad Singh, who was leading the protest outside the court premises, said, "Four decades have passed now, and it is judiciary's phrase that justice delayed is justice denied. We demand only the death penalty for Sajjan Kumar."  Singh said the crime fell under the "rarest of the rare" category as the 1984 riots were a "pre-planned genocide".

 

The Sikh community, he said, was still mourning the loss of their loved ones, and hoped the sentencing bring would bring some sort of closure and justice for the victims and their families.

The court on February 12 convicted Kumar for the offence and sought a report from Tihar Central Jail authorities on his psychiatric and psychological evaluation in view of a Supreme Court order asking for such a report in cases attracting capital punishment.

Also Read

Sajjan Kumar

1984 Anti-Sikh riots: Prosecution seeks death penalty for Sajjan Kumar

sajjan kumar

Ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar convicted in 1984 anti-Sikh riots murder case

gavel law cases

Court to pronounce judgement against Sajjan Kumar in 1984 riots case today

insolvency

1984 Anti Sikh riots: Court reserves order in case against Sajjan Kumar

Pawan Khera, Pawan

Congress questions Center as US allocates $397 mn for Pak's F-16s

The minimum punishment for murder is life imprisonment whereas the maximum is death.

Though Punjabi Bagh Police Station registered the case, a special investigation team later took over the investigation.

On December 16, 2021, the court framed charges against Kumar, finding a "prima facie" case against him.

The prosecution alleged a huge mob, armed with deadly weapons, resorted to large-scale looting, arson and destruction of properties of Sikhs to avenge the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

Assam emerging as start-up hub, to drive NE manufacturing growth: PM

Delhi Assembly, Delhi Legislative Assembly

LIVE news: Delhi govt suffered losses of Rs 2,000 cr due to liquor policy, reveals CAG report

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh, Prayagraj

Over 10 mn devotees to take a holy dip at Maha Kumbh 2025 on Mahashivratri

Vinai Kumar Saxena, Vinai Kumar

Special focus on roads, corruption, women, and welfare of poor: Delhi LG

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sisodia, Manish

Delhi liquor policy blunder? CAG report points to Rs 2,000 crore loss

Topics : sajjan kumar anti sikh riots case Sikhs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySwasth Foodtech IPO AllotmentStock Market Holiday on ShivratriHP Telecom India IPO AllotmentPM Kisan ekyccag report on Delhi liquor policy
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon