Home / Politics / Congress questions Center as US allocates $397 mn for Pak's F-16s

Congress questions Center as US allocates $397 mn for Pak's F-16s

The robust diplomatic and strategic initiatives taken during the UPA years deepened India-US relations, strengthening India's defense capabilities and global influence, Khera asserted

New Delhi: Congress leader Pawan Khera addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 2, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

In the wake of US President Donald Trump reportedly allocating USD 397 million for Pakistan's F-16 fleet maintenance, the Congress on Tuesday questioned the Modi government's diplomatic strategy and called for a reassessment of India's foreign policy priorities to safeguard national interests.

There was no immediate reaction from the government or the ruling BJP on the matter.

Congress' media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said the recent decision by President Trump to allocate USD 397 million for Pakistan's F-16 fleet maintenance raises critical questions about the Modi government's diplomatic efficacy.

This move, reminiscent of the 2022 Biden administration's USD 450 million package for the same purpose, highlights a pattern of US military support to Pakistan, he said in a post on X.

 

Such actions potentially compromise India's security interests, especially given the historical use of F-16s by Pakistan against India, Khera said.

During the UPA years (2004-?2014), India and the United States significantly deepened their strategic and defence cooperation across multiple domains, including military modernisation, technology transfer, nuclear energy, and counter-terrorism, he pointed out.

The robust diplomatic and strategic initiatives taken during the UPA years deepened India-US relations, strengthening India's defense capabilities and global influence, Khera asserted.

Historically, the Congress has championed a balanced and proactive foreign policy, fostering non-alignment along with strategic autonomy, he said.

"Furthermore, recent defense negotiations have raised concerns. The proposal to acquire F-35 fighter jets from the US has been met with criticism due to high costs and operational challenges. Elon Musk, for instance, has labelled the F-35 as 'junk', questioning its efficacy.

"Additionally, Russia has offered to produce its advanced Su-57 jets in India, presenting a potentially more viable alternative," the Congress leader said.

In light of these developments, it is imperative to question the Modi government's diplomatic strategy, Khera said.

Is there a comprehensive plan to address the implications of US military aid to Pakistan, he asked.

How does the government intend to ensure that India's security concerns are not sidelined in the pursuit of high-value defense procurements, Khera further asked.

A reassessment of our foreign policy priorities, drawing from the Congress party's legacy of strategic foresight, is essential to safeguard national interests, Khera asserted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

