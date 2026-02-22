'Namo Bharat' rapid rail corridor will transform Delhi's pace: CM Gupta

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said the 'Namo Bharat' rapid rail corridor connecting Delhi to Meerut will transform the national capital's pace and thanked the prime minister for the "invaluable gift".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation the entire 82 Km Delhi Meerut Namo Bharat corridor, inaugurating two remaining sections of India's first Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

The inaugurated stretches include the 5 km section between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and the 21 km section between Meerut South and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh.

The chief minister emphasised that, in view of Delhi's growing population pressure and commuting challenges, the project will make a significant contribution to the city's overall development.

The corridor will help passengers save time and resources, marking a historic milestone for Delhi and the surrounding region, Gupta said in a statement.

The corridor, extending from the national capital Delhi to Meerut, will provide fast and reliable connectivity to hundreds of thousands of passengers daily.

Additionally, the project is expected to ease traffic congestion and reduce carbon emissions by reducing the number of private vehicles on the roads, thereby creating a positive environmental impact, she said.

Describing the success of the project as a key example of the country's infrastructure advancement, Gupta said that it will stimulate economic activity in the Delhi-NCR region, strengthen employment opportunities and accelerate balanced regional development.

Expressing deep gratitude to the prime minister on behalf of Delhi, she said that the initiative is an "invaluable gift "to the people of the city and will serve as a transformative foundational step for generations to come.