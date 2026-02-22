Delhi-Meerut RRTS now fully open; travel time cut to under an hour: PM Modi

The ₹30,274-crore Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), connecting Uttar Pradesh’s city to the heart of the national capital, became fully operational on Sunday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating it along with the Meerut Metro.

The country’s first RRTS corridor, with a design speed of 180 kilometres per hour, operational speed of 160 kmph and an average speed of 90 kmph, will cut travel time between the two cities to under an hour.

The corridor, which was started in 2023 on a 17-km stretch between Sahibabad and Duhai in UP, now spans 82.15 km and connects to the newly inaugurated Meerut Metro. The crucial stretch between Sarai Kale Khan — the core of the larger RRTS plan for Delhi — and New Ashok Nagar was inaugurated, allowing end-to-end movement for commuters.

The project was conceptualised to decongest the national capital by making connectivity with NCR and Meerut faster. Two more corridors connecting Delhi to Alwar and Karnal had also been planned, but have not seen any physical progress so far.

At the inauguration in Meerut, Modi said this integration allows commuters to travel within the city or go directly to Delhi, ending the compulsion for many workers and students to live in rented houses in Delhi.

“A unique feature of the project is the integration of Indian Railways, Metro and bus stands at Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad and Meerut. For the first time in India, Namo Bharat and Metro rail will run on the same track and station,” he said.

According to officials, the world’s most successful cities in mobility operate on a combination of transit systems and not just metros or buses. “The length of Delhi’s mass transit system including DMRC and Namo Bharat network will be 743 km, which is more than the length of the London Crossrail, Hong Kong MTR and Paris RER,” said an official.

The corridor is expected to shift the modal share in favour of public transport from 37 per cent to 63 per cent in the region, according to the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), the special purpose vehicle implementing the RRTS.

The project, which was funded with 20 per cent equity by the central government and in parts by the Delhi and UP state governments, has been completed with $2 billion of multilateral debt, including $1 billion from the Asian Development Bank, $500 million from the New Development Bank and $500 million from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

State-owned lenders like Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) are looking at a co-funding model with multilateral banks for projects like future RRTS corridors, officials said.

The government has also used some of the latest global technology on the project. NCRTC has adopted the European Train Control System (ETCS) Level 2 (hybrid Level 3), one of the most advanced signalling and train control systems, across the corridor.

The Namo Bharat trainsets have been manufactured by French rolling stock player Alstom in its plant in Savli.

At the event, Modi also took a swipe at the Indian National Congress’ protest at the recently concluded AI Impact Summit, calling it “dirty and debased” politics. He added that the world was looking at India during the summit. “The country’s oldest party has become intellectually bankrupt,” Modi said.