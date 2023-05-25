close

2020 Delhi riots: Court tells Special Cell Commissioner to appear in person

A court here has issued notice and directed the Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) to appear in person before it after noting that the inspector concerned failed to answer the court's query

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 8:43 PM IST
A court here has issued notice and directed the Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) to appear in person before it after noting that the inspector concerned failed to answer the court's query about the status of investigation and filing of supplementary charge sheet in a case of the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat was hearing the case against former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and others related to the larger conspiracy behind the 2020 communal riots . The case is being investigated by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

It has been asked from the inspector present about the status of the investigation and filing of supplementary charge sheet However, no answer is forthcoming, ASJ Rawat said in an order passed on Wednesday.

In these circumstances, the court is constrained to issue notice to the Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) to appear in person on the next date, the judge added.

The matter has been posted for further proceedings on June 9.

The case was registered against 20 accused, including Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, Safoora Zargar, Asif Iqbal Tanha and Khalid Saifi, by the city police's crime branch under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Indian Penal Code, Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and Arms Act.

First Published: May 25 2023 | 8:43 PM IST

