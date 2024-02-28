Sensex (    %)
                        
2020 riots: Court seeks Police's response on Umar Khalid's bail plea

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai was hearing Khalid's fresh application for a grant of regular bail

Umar Khalid

The matter has been posted on March 11 for filing of reply and arguments on the bail application (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2024 | 11:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A court here on Wednesday sought a response of Delhi Police on the bail plea filed by former JNU student Umar Khalid, who is an accused in the alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.
Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai was hearing Khalid's fresh application for a grant of regular bail.
Khalid has been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Protection) Act (UAPA).
"Copy of the bail application along with documents has already been supplied to the prosecution. Reply to the present bail application be filed by the prosecution on the next date, with advance copy to the counsel for the applicant or accused (Khalid)," the court said.
The matter has been posted on March 11 for filing of reply and arguments on the bail application.
Twenty people, including activists Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi and former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, have been booked for their alleged involvement in the larger conspiracy to incite the communal riots.
The case is being investigated by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Communal riots Umar Khalid JNU

First Published: Feb 28 2024 | 11:10 PM IST

