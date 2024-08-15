203 Anna Canteens to be launched across Andhra Pradesh, says CM Naidu

The Chief Minister said that the total expenditure for maintaining these canteens is Rs 53 lakh per day. | File Photo: PTI

Relaunching the Anna Canteen at Gudivada on Thursday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said that 203 such canteens will be launched across the state. He said that the main aim of the Anna Canteens is to ensure that the poor do not go hungry. The Chief Minister felt that the Rs 5 per meal being supplied at the Anna Canteens is of great help for the poor, the daily wage earners. "What more satisfaction do you have than filling the empty stomachs of the poor," Chandrababu Naidu remarked. Chandrababu and his wife, Nara Bhuvaneswari, had their meal along with common citizens after declaring the Anna Canteen opened at Gudivada. He said an action plan will be formulated to run these canteens on a permanent basis and without any hurdles.

The Chief Minister said that the total expenditure for maintaining these canteens is Rs 53 lakh per day.

"More and more people are showing interest in liberally donating to the Anna Canteens, which were launched taking inspiration from the TDP founder, the late NT Rama Rao, and the most popular Dokka Seethamma," he added.

"I have taken up various programmes, but I really feel happy to inaugurate such a great scheme like Anna Canteen, particularly on the occasion of Independence Day," Chandrababu maintained.

Recalling that he had launched the Anna Canteen in Gudivada itself when NT Rama Rao became the chief minister for the first time, Chandrababu said that he had personally come here to relaunch the canteen as the TDP-led NDA government has taken the decision that no one should go hungry in a place where the late NTR was born.

Recalling the great services of the late Dokka Seethamma, who served food to whoever had come to her feeling hungry, he said that this is the reason why Dokka Seethamma remains in the hearts of the people permanently. Stating that 100 Anna canteens were relaunched on Thursday, Chandrababu said that by the end of September, 203 such canteens would be reopened across the state, including in tribal areas.

About 350 people will be served food in each canteen and the number will increase depending on how the people receive it, he added. "We are going to spend Rs 200 crore per annum for the maintenance of these canteens," the Chief Minister said, asking why the previous government had closed these canteens.

Making it clear that he will not allow trees to be cut down along his way, like the leader who headed the previous government, Chandrababu said that rachabanda is his platform. "Simple government and effective governance are my policies. I move amidst all of you and will resolve all the problems that you are facing," Chandrababu Naidu observed.

For those who come forward to donate to Anna Canteens, an account has been opened with the Chandramouli Nagar branch of the SBI in Guntur with account number 37818165097 ISFCSBIN. Chandrababu said that his government is available to everyone 24/7 to resolve any kind of issue.