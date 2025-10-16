Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 05:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Naxalism breathing its last, will uproot it by Mar 31, 2026: Amit Shah

Naxalism breathing its last, will uproot it by Mar 31, 2026: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared North Bastar's Abujhmarh Naxal-free; 170 Naxals surrendered in Chhattisgarh on Thursday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday declared North Bastar’s Abujhmarh region Naxal-free and said the traces of Naxalism in South Bastar would be eliminated soon.
 
In a post on X, Shah said, "A landmark day in our battle against Naxalism. Today, 170 Naxalites have surrendered in Chhattisgarh. Yesterday 27 had laid down their arms in the state. In Maharashtra, 61 returned to the mainstream, yesterday. In total, 258 battle-hardened left-wing extremists have abjured violence in the last two days."
 
  He urged the remaining Naxals to give up arms and reintegrate into society. “I appeal again to those who are still on the path of Naxalism to lay down their weapons and join the mainstream,” Shah added.
 

The home minister said that the government is committed to uprooting Naxalism before March 31, 2026.
 
"Our policy is clear: those who want to surrender are welcome, and those who continue to wield the gun will meet the wrath of our forces," he further said.
 

'All forms of safety is utmost importance to us'

 
Speaking at a conference on ‘Extradition of Fugitives: Challenges and Strategies’ organised by the CBI on Thursday, Shah said, “We all know that our country is moving forward with a positive and confident outlook in the world. As we progress, ensuring all forms of safety and security becomes of utmost importance to us. In India, we must have zero tolerance towards corruption, crime, and terrorism."   
 

27 Naxalites surrender in Sukma

 
Shah's comments come a day after 27 Naxalites, including 16 with a combined reward of ₹50 lakh on their heads, surrendered to authorities in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Wednesday. The development follows a major surrender in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district on Tuesday, where senior Naxalite leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao, also known as Bhupathi, along with 60 other cadres, laid down their arms, news agency PTI reported.
 
Among those who surrendered in Sukma were 10 women. They approached senior police officials and personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to surrender. Each of the surrendered Naxalites received an initial assistance of ₹50,000 and will be rehabilitated further according to the government’s policy.

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 4:37 PM IST

