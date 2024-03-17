Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

21 fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka, TN parties tell Centre to seek action

The Tamil Nadu unit of BJP and the PMK on Sunday flagged the arrest of 21 more fishermen by Sri Lanka and urged the Centre to swiftly secure the release of fishers and their boats

15 fishermen Released by Sri lanka

File Photo

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Tamil Nadu unit of BJP and the PMK on Sunday flagged the arrest of 21 more fishermen by Sri Lanka and urged the Centre to swiftly secure the release of fishers and their boats.
Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai and PMK top leader Anbumani Ramadoss said 21 fishermen have been arrested by the island nation. Also, their two boats have been seized. The fishermen were arrested on the night of March 16 by Lankan authorities.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Writing to External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, Annamalai said: "We bring to your kind attention the detention of 21 fishermen from Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy and 2 fishing boats belonging to these fishermen were also apprehended. We request the intervention of our External affairs ministry to facilitate the early repatriation of the detainees and the release of their fishing boats." Annamalai posted a copy of his letter to the minister on 'X'.
In a post on 'X', Anbumani, also a Rajya Sabha MP, said during the past one week, as many as 58 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Karaikal (Puducherry) have been arrested by Sri Lanka. "During the past two months, more than 80 fishermen have been arrested."
The PMK leader said the Central government must not allow the 'endless arrests and attacks' of Tamil Nadu fishermen by Sri Lanka. The union government should take action to secure the release of all the 58 fishermen and all their boats.
 

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, toss result and live streaming

World Cup, PAK vs SL Highlights: Rizwan, Shafique shine in historic win

Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs SL Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11, toss result and live streaming

SC to deliver verdict in regular bail plea of Satyendar Jain on Monday

Tech hub Bengaluru faces severe water shortages as summer approaches

UK to hire 2,000 Indian doctors to staff NHS amid ongoing shortage

Bihar Police detain 270 aspirants in connection with alleged paper leak

ED summoned Kejriwal in 'fake' case linked to Delhi Jal Board, says Atishi

Topics : Fishermen Indian fishermen sri lanka Tamil Nadu

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon