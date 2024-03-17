Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tech hub Bengaluru faces severe water shortages as summer approaches

About 7,000 borewells have dried but authorities are making other arrangements, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said last week, adding there is no crisis

Bengaluru water crisis, shortage

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Swati Gupta

India’s tech hub of Bengaluru is struggling with water shortages amid a drought, with the crisis expected to escalate as summer approaches.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Authorities are supplying water to residents in the city of 13 million people using tankers as a lack of rainfall dries up thousands of borewells. The Karnataka government has imposed a cap on how much the tanker suppliers can charge to prevent price gouging.

Bengaluru is home to the country’s $194 billion IT services industry. Indian cities have intermittently struggled with water shortages due to the over-use of ground water and climate change causing a shift in the weather and reducing much-needed rainfall. With summer approaching, temperatures can climb to as high as 40C (104F), exacerbating the situation.

Residents should use water “very judiciously” and for essential purposes only, Ram Manohar, chairman of Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board, told a news channel earlier this month. 

About a third of the city’s residents depend on groundwater, the Associated Press reported, citing authorities as saying some of the 13,900 borewells in the city have been drilled to 1,500 feet.

About 7,000 borewells have dried but authorities are making other arrangements, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said last week, adding there is no crisis.

Rapid urbanization has also contributed to the water shortage in the country. In 2019, the city of Chennai in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu suffered a water crisis for weeks due to heatwaves and a bad monsoon in 2018.

Also Read

Karnataka didn't witness such severe drought in last 3-4 decades: Dy CM

We'll safeguard interests of K'taka: DK Shivakumar ahead of Delhi meet

K'taka bans use of drinking water for car washing, gardening, imposes fine

Bengaluru water crisis: With no end in sight, city scrambles to save water

Siddaramaiah asks ministers to study drought situation; to submit report

UK to hire 2,000 Indian doctors to staff NHS amid ongoing shortage

Bihar Police detain 270 aspirants in connection with alleged paper leak

ED summoned Kejriwal in 'fake' case linked to Delhi Jal Board, says Atishi

Sandeshkhali ED attack: CBI arrests 3, including Shahjahan Sheikh's brother

LIVE: ED issues 9th summon to Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy case

Topics : D K Shivakumar Bengaluru Water shortage Drought Karnataka

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 17 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveByjuLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEPaytm Share PriceWhatsApp FeaturesGoogle I/O 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon