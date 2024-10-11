30 students fall ill after suspected food poisoning in Maharashtra's Pune

Business Standard
After eating the sandwiches, some students began vomiting and fell ill, all hospitalized students are in stable condition and are out of danger, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shivaji Pawar said

Dr Dhananjay Patil from Chetna Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad said that around 30 students were admitted for treatment by 3 PM | Representative (Photo: SHutterstock)

Around thirty students from a school in Maharashtra's Pune were hospitalized on Thursday due to suspected food poisoning. The students were discharged after receiving primary treatment, officials said.

The incident occurred after the school served sandwiches for breakfast to around 350 students in classes 5 to 7.

"After eating the sandwiches, some students began vomiting and fell ill. All hospitalized students are in stable condition and are out of danger," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shivaji Pawar told ANI.

"Most of the students were discharged by evening," he added.

Dr Dhananjay Patil from Chetna Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad said that around 30 students were admitted for treatment by 3 PM on Thursday.

 

"Initially, about 18 students were brought in at 1 PM. They were experiencing dizziness, stomach pain, and vomiting. By 3 PM, a total of 30 students had been admitted, all of whom were discharged after treatment," he said.

When asked about the cause of the suspected food poisoning, Dr Patil suggested, "It may be due to the sandwiches served during breakfast at the school."

Earlier on October 1, 38 students of Kalwa Sahyadri School in Maharashtra's Thane were admitted to the hospital after consuming Khichdi in school, also leding to food poisoning.

These students were in the 5th and 6th standards.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 7:56 AM IST

