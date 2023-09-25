39 injured as pvt bus headed for PM's Bhopal rally hits truck in Khargone

As many as 39 persons were injured, one of them seriously, when the private bus carrying them to the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Bhopal rammed into a stationary truck in Khargone district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred under the Kasrawad police station limits on Sunday night, an officer said.

The prime minister is scheduled to address a mega meet of BJP workers in the Madhya Pradesh capital around Monday noon.

Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Manohar Gawli said the private bus rammed into the stationary truck near Gopalpura village.

Khargone District Hospital's civil surgeon Amar Singh Chouhan informed that 39 injured people were brought to the hospital.

"Most of the injured persons were discharged after initial treatment while one of them, who was seriously injured, was referred to Indore for further treatment," he said.

Also Read AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections PM reaches Bhopal, to lay foundation of projects worth over Rs 50,700 cr MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15 Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet today Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan allocates portfolios to 3 new ministers PM Modi's 'Karyakarta Mahakumbh' in MP's Bhopal today: All you need to know PFI money laundering case: ED conducted searches at 12 locations in Kerala Karnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa Ahead of PM's Bhopal visit, Uma Bharti raises demand for OBC reservation Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the case

Chouhan said the injured persons informed doctors that they were going to Bhopal to attend the PM's function when the accident occurred.